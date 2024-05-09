2024 NASCAR at Darlington schedule, entry list, and how to watch
It's time for Throwback Weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway with all three national levels of NASCAR competing at the iconic track.
In the closest finish in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series, Kyle Larson defeated Chris Buescher to win at Kansas Speedway. Just 0.001s separated the two drivers, capping off a fantastic race at the 1.5-mile oval.
NASCAR now heads to Darlington Raceway, which never fails to put on a show. Last year, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson crashed while battling for the lead late, allowing William Byron to take the victory for Hendrick Motorsports. The most recent winner at Darlington is Larson though, who won the Southern 500 later that year.
After his Kansas victory, Larson remains in control of the regular season standings, now 29pts ahead of Martin Truex Jr., who was part of that wild Kansas finish. He crossed the line fourth, but only 0.075s back of the race winner.
This week in the news, Michael McDowell revealed that he will leave Front Row Motorsports at the conclusion of the 2024 season, joining Spire Motorsports. Matt DiBenedetto will run the remainder of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule with Viking Motorsports while Supercars star Cam Waters indicated that he would be open to becoming a full-time NASCAR driver in the future.
What is the NASCAR at Darlington schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, May 10
3:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
3:35 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
5:35 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
8:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (147 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Saturday, May 11
10:35 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
11:20 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
1:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (147 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, May 12
3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (293 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, Victory Lane
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington?
- Date: Sunday, May 12
- TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (90-95-108) - 293 laps
- TV channel: FS1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway?
36 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with no open entries. Erik Jones returns to the No. 43 car after missing two races due to a back injury. Many teams will be running throwback paint schemes. Fans can go HERE to vote for their favorite.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Kaz Grala
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|Derek Kraus
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
