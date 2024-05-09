All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
NASCAR Cup Darlington
Preview

2024 NASCAR at Darlington schedule, entry list, and how to watch

It's time for Throwback Weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway with all three national levels of NASCAR competing at the iconic track.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro and Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Serial1.com E-Bikes Ford Mustang

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

In the closest finish in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series, Kyle Larson defeated Chris Buescher to win at Kansas Speedway. Just 0.001s separated the two drivers, capping off a fantastic race at the 1.5-mile oval.

NASCAR now heads to Darlington Raceway, which never fails to put on a show. Last year, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson crashed while battling for the lead late, allowing William Byron to take the victory for Hendrick Motorsports. The most recent winner at Darlington is Larson though, who won the Southern 500 later that year.

After his Kansas victory, Larson remains in control of the regular season standings, now 29pts ahead of Martin Truex Jr., who was part of that wild Kansas finish. He crossed the line fourth, but only 0.075s back of the race winner. 

This week in the news, Michael McDowell revealed that he will leave Front Row Motorsports at the conclusion of the 2024 season, joining Spire Motorsports. Matt DiBenedetto will run the remainder of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule with Viking Motorsports while Supercars star Cam Waters indicated that he would be open to becoming a full-time NASCAR driver in the future.

Read Also:

What is the NASCAR at Darlington schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, May 10

3:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

3:35 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5:35 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

8:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (147 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, May 11

10:35 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

11:20 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (147 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, May 12

3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (293 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, Victory Lane

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, Victory Lane

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Darlington?

  • Date: Sunday, May 12
  • TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (90-95-108) - 293 laps 
  • TV channel: FS1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming 
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway?

36 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with no open entries. Erik Jones returns to the No. 43 car after missing two races due to a back injury. Many teams will be running throwback paint schemes. Fans can go HERE to vote for their favorite.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 Derek Kraus Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Michael McDowell leaving Front Row Motorsports after 2024 season
Next article Corey Heim to run Nashville Cup race with 23XI Racing

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Corey Heim to run Nashville Cup race with 23XI Racing

Corey Heim to run Nashville Cup race with 23XI Racing

NASCAR Cup
Nashville
Corey Heim to run Nashville Cup race with 23XI Racing
Erik Jones will miss Kansas Cup race "out of an abundance of caution"

Erik Jones will miss Kansas Cup race "out of an abundance of caution"

NASCAR Cup
Kansas
Erik Jones will miss Kansas Cup race "out of an abundance of caution"
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

IMSA Laguna Seca: Acura fastest, Aitken shunts Cadillac in FP1

IMSA Laguna Seca: Acura fastest, Aitken shunts Cadillac in FP1

IMSA IMSA
Laguna Seca
IMSA Laguna Seca: Acura fastest, Aitken shunts Cadillac in FP1
Van Gisbergen hopes to get "in a seat in the Cup Series next year"

Van Gisbergen hopes to get "in a seat in the Cup Series next year"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Darlington
Van Gisbergen hopes to get "in a seat in the Cup Series next year"
IndyCar Indy GP: Champion Palou snatches pole by 0.09s from Lundgaard

IndyCar Indy GP: Champion Palou snatches pole by 0.09s from Lundgaard

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis Road Course
IndyCar Indy GP: Champion Palou snatches pole by 0.09s from Lundgaard
Evans: Driving to smartphone WRC pacenotes “almost as good as normal”

Evans: Driving to smartphone WRC pacenotes “almost as good as normal”

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
Evans: Driving to smartphone WRC pacenotes “almost as good as normal”

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia