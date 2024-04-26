All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
NASCAR Cup Dover
Preview

2024 NASCAR at Dover schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR heads to Talladega (AL.) Superspeedway for what is sure to be an action-placed race on one of the sport's most iconic tracks.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro and Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Wabash Ford Mustang

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

In a wild finish at Talladega, Tyler Reddick surged from fifth to first when race leader Michael McDowell pulled a failed double block on Brad Keselowski in the closing moments of the race. McDowell spun, collecting most of the field in the ensuing crash.

Reddick claimed victory for 23XI Racing, leaving Keselowski with his second consecutive runner-up finish of the year.

In the melee behind him, Corey LaJoie crossed the finish line on his side before completely rolling over, but he was uninjured. Unfortunately, an earlier incident involving Erik Jones left with a compression fracture of lower vertebra.

Kyle Larson still has the championship lead, 15pts clear of Martin Truex Jr.

We now head to Dover with Truex is the defending winner. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is still searching for his first victory of the 2024 season.

This week in the news, Legacy Motor Club announced Corey Heim as the substitute driver of the No. 43 Toyota while Jones recovers from his back injury. NASCAR also announced the nominees for the 2025 Hall of Fame Class, as well as the format for next month's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway. It will include multiple tire compounds in a unique experiment for the top level of stock car racing.

Read Also:

What is the NASCAR at Dover schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, April 26

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2

5:00 pm ET - ARCA Menards Series race (150 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, April 27

10:30 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

11:20 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

4:00pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, April 28

2:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (400 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry wins.

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry wins.

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Dover?

  • Date: Sunday, April 28
  • TV show start time: 2:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (120-130-150) - 400 laps 
  • TV channel: FS1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming 
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway?

37 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with one open entry. Jimmie Johnson will be back behind the wheel of the No. 84 LMC Toyota. Corey Heim will be making his NASCAR Cup debut, subbing for an injured Erik Jones. A.J. Allmendinger will make another Cup start, driving the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing. Kaz Grala returns to the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing as well.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Corey Heim Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Toyota 
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Josh Berry "not necessarily panicked" over tough 2024 season

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Erik Jones sidelined with compression fracture after Talladega crash

Erik Jones sidelined with compression fracture after Talladega crash

NASCAR Cup
Talladega
Erik Jones sidelined with compression fracture after Talladega crash
Taking a closer look at Corey Lajoie's wild ride at Talladega

Taking a closer look at Corey Lajoie's wild ride at Talladega

NASCAR Cup
Talladega
Taking a closer look at Corey Lajoie's wild ride at Talladega
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

F1 chief Domenicali eyes more sprint weekends

F1 chief Domenicali eyes more sprint weekends

F1 Formula 1
F1 chief Domenicali eyes more sprint weekends
IndyCar Barber: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

IndyCar Barber: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more

Indy IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
IndyCar Barber: Start times, how to watch on TV, entry list & more
Jaguar commits to Formula E until 2030

Jaguar commits to Formula E until 2030

FE Formula E
Monaco ePrix
Jaguar commits to Formula E until 2030
Crutchlow to get three MotoGP wildcards in 2024 with Yamaha

Crutchlow to get three MotoGP wildcards in 2024 with Yamaha

MGP MotoGP
Crutchlow to get three MotoGP wildcards in 2024 with Yamaha

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia