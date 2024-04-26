2024 NASCAR at Dover schedule, entry list, and how to watch

In a wild finish at Talladega, Tyler Reddick surged from fifth to first when race leader Michael McDowell pulled a failed double block on Brad Keselowski in the closing moments of the race. McDowell spun, collecting most of the field in the ensuing crash.

Reddick claimed victory for 23XI Racing, leaving Keselowski with his second consecutive runner-up finish of the year.

In the melee behind him, Corey LaJoie crossed the finish line on his side before completely rolling over, but he was uninjured. Unfortunately, an earlier incident involving Erik Jones left with a compression fracture of lower vertebra.

Kyle Larson still has the championship lead, 15pts clear of Martin Truex Jr.

We now head to Dover with Truex is the defending winner. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is still searching for his first victory of the 2024 season.

This week in the news, Legacy Motor Club announced Corey Heim as the substitute driver of the No. 43 Toyota while Jones recovers from his back injury. NASCAR also announced the nominees for the 2025 Hall of Fame Class, as well as the format for next month's All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro (N.C.) Speedway. It will include multiple tire compounds in a unique experiment for the top level of stock car racing.

What is the NASCAR at Dover schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, April 26

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2

5:00 pm ET - ARCA Menards Series race (150 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, April 27

10:30 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

11:20 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

4:00pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, April 28

2:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (400 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Jordan Brand Toyota Camry wins. Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Dover?

Date: Sunday, April 28

Sunday, April 28 TV show start time: 2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (120-130-150) - 400 laps

(120-130-150) - 400 laps TV channel: FS1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FS1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming

FOX Sports Streaming Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway?

37 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with one open entry. Jimmie Johnson will be back behind the wheel of the No. 84 LMC Toyota. Corey Heim will be making his NASCAR Cup debut, subbing for an injured Erik Jones. A.J. Allmendinger will make another Cup start, driving the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing. Kaz Grala returns to the No. 15 for Rick Ware Racing as well.