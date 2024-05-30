All Series
Preview
NASCAR Cup Gateway

2024 NASCAR at Gateway schedule, entry list, and how to watch

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to WWT Raceway (Gateway) for the 15th round of the 2024 season.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Axalta Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Christopher Bell won a rain-shorted Coke 600, completing 249 of 400 laps. Brad Keselowski finished second and William Byron third.

The day also featured the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500, won by Josef Newgarden for the second consecutive year. Kyle Larson was hoping to become the first driver in a decade to complete The Double, but a rain delay at Indy derailed his plans.

Justin Allgaier started the Coke 600 in the No. 5 Hendrick Chevrolet, and Larson arrived just as the rain arrived. He never turned a lap and Allgaier finished 13th. Larson was later named the 2024 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year. He was running solidly in sixth before a speeding penalty on the final stop relegated him to 18th.

Larson had a 30pt lead in the regular season championship, but now sits in third, five points behind Martin Truex Jr. and six points behind Denny Hamlin.

NASCAR now heads to WWT Raceway (Gateway) where Kyle Busch is the defending winner. It remains Busch's most recent victory in the Cup Series.

This week in the news, Stewart-Haas Racing announced plans to shut down its NASCAR operation at the conclusion of the 2024 season. Front Row Motorsports has already announced plans to purchase one of the four charters, expanding to a three-car team for 2025.

It's unclear where SHR drivers Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, and Ryan Preece will land next year.

What is the NASCAR at Gateway and Portland schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, May 31

6:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice (Gateway) - FOX SPORTS 1

6:35 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying (Gateway) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, June 1

9:30 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice (Gateway) - FOX SPORTS 1

10:15 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying (Gateway) - FOX SPORTS 1

11:30 am ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice (Portland) - N/A

12:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying (Portland) - FOX SPORTS 1

1:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race at Gateway (160 laps) - FOX 

4:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Portland (75 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, June 2

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race at Gateway (240 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Race winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem Toyota Camry

Race winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem Toyota Camry

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Gateway?

  • Date: Sunday, June 2
  • TV show start time: 6:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (45-95-300-100) - 240 laps 
  • TV channel: FOX SPORTS 1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming 
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter at WWT Raceway?

There are 36 entries for Gateway with no open entires. Cody Ware is making an appearance in the No. 15 RWR Ford while Derek Kraus is back behind the wheel of the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 Derek Kraus Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Previous article Bell has been "extremely disappointed" by 2024 season, despite wins
Next article Carl Edwards 'shocked' by election to NASCAR Hall of Fame

