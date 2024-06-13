All Series
NASCAR Cup Iowa

2024 NASCAR at Iowa schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR is heading to a track that is completely new for the Cup Series, tackling Iowa Speedway with a Sunday night race.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Valvoline Chevrolet Camaro

Kyle Larson took an impressive victory at Sonoma Raceway, passing both Chris Buescher and Martin Truex Jr. late in the race.

Truex ran out of fuel in the final corner, crawling across the line in 27th place. With the victory and Denny Hamlin's early exit due to an engine failure, Larson as reasserted himself atop the championship standings.

Larson now leads Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Chase Elliott by 14pts.

This weekend, Round 17 of the NASCAR Cup Series takes place at Iowa Speedway, which has never hosted a Cup race before. It will also be NBC's first Cup race of the 2024 season, taking over from FOX. 

Both the Xfinity and Truck Series have competed at Iowa Speedway, but no national level of the sport has done so since 2019. The track was partially repaved ahead of NASCAR's return.

Read Also:

What is the NASCAR at Iowa schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, June 14

4:35 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

5:35 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

8:00 pm ET - ARCA Menards Series race (150 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, June 15

12:05 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

1:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, June 16

7:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (350 laps) - USA NETWORK

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Valvoline Chevrolet Camaro

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Valvoline Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa?

  • Date: Sunday, June 16
  • TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (70-140-140) - 350 laps 
  • TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming 
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa?

There are 36 entries for Gateway with no open entires. 

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

