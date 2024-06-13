2024 NASCAR at Iowa schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Kyle Larson took an impressive victory at Sonoma Raceway, passing both Chris Buescher and Martin Truex Jr. late in the race.

Truex ran out of fuel in the final corner, crawling across the line in 27th place. With the victory and Denny Hamlin's early exit due to an engine failure, Larson as reasserted himself atop the championship standings.

Larson now leads Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Chase Elliott by 14pts.

This weekend, Round 17 of the NASCAR Cup Series takes place at Iowa Speedway, which has never hosted a Cup race before. It will also be NBC's first Cup race of the 2024 season, taking over from FOX.

Both the Xfinity and Truck Series have competed at Iowa Speedway, but no national level of the sport has done so since 2019. The track was partially repaved ahead of NASCAR's return.

What is the NASCAR at Iowa schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, June 14

4:35 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

5:35 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

8:00 pm ET - ARCA Menards Series race (150 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, June 15

12:05 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

1:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, June 16

7:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (350 laps) - USA NETWORK

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Valvoline Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Iowa?

Date: Sunday, June 16

Sunday, June 16 TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (70-140-140) - 350 laps

(70-140-140) - 350 laps TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming

FOX Sports Streaming Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol at Iowa?

There are 36 entries for Gateway with no open entires.