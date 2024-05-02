2024 NASCAR at Kansas schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR returns to Kansas Speedway for the 12th round of the 2024 Cup season, which has been dominated by Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing.
Denny Hamlin held off a charging Kyle Larson to win at Dover, securing his third win of the 2024 season. He and William Byron are the only drivers with multiple victories this year.
NASCAR now heads to Kansas for what is hopefully another thrilling contest between stock car racing's best. Last year, it was also Hamlin and Larson battling for the win. It ended in controversy with Larson crashing after contact from Hamlin, who claimed the victory.
Larson still leads the regular season standings, 15pts clear of Martin Truex Jr., who finished third at Dover. The battle around the playoff bubble remains tight almost halfway through the regular season with Chris Buescher holding the final spot, just two points ahead of Bubba Wallace.
What is the NASCAR at Kansas schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Saturday, May 4
12:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
12:35 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
2:00 pm ET - ARCA Menards Series race (150 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
8:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, May 5
3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Race winner Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas?
- Date: Sunday, May 5
- TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (80-85-102) - 267 laps
- TV channel: FS1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing in the Advent Health 400 at Kansas Speedway
38 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with two open entries. Jimmie Johnson will again be behind the wheel of the No. 84 LMC Toyota. Corey Heim will continue to fill-in for an injured Erik Jones in the No. 43 LMC Toyota. Austin Hill will drive a third RCR entry, piloting the No. 33 Chevrolet. Riley Herbst will be driving the No. 15 RWR Ford, and Derek Kraus will be in the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Riley Herbst
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|Derek Kraus
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|33
|Austin Hill
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Corey Heim
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|84
|Jimmie Johnson
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
