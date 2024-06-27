All Series
Preview
NASCAR Cup Nashville

2024 NASCAR at Nashville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Round 19 of the 2024 NASCAR Cup season takes place at Nashville Superspeedway, which started hosted Cup races in 2021.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Worldwide Express Chevrolet Camaro, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Liberty University Chevrolet Camaro, Martin Truex Jr, Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry

Christopher Bell and Joe Gibbs Racing won a wild Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which was halted with 82 laps to go when severe weather hit the track. Tyler Reddick was in the lead, but NASCAR waited out the storm.

The remainder of the race was run on wet weather tires with Bell prevailing over the Stewart-Haas Racing duo of Chase Briscoe and Josh Berry. Bell swept the weekend, as he also won the Xfinity race on Saturday.

Hendrick Motorsports team-mates Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott are now tied for the regular season points lead after NHMS. Ross Chastain, who is currently winless this year, enters Nashville as the defending race winner.

This week in the news, it was announced that Briscoe will indeed replace Martin Truex Jr. behind the wheel of the No. 19 JGR Toyota in 2025 as the former Cup champion steps way from full-time racing.

What is the NASCAR at Nashville schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, June 28

4:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2

5:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2

8:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (150 laps) - FOX SPORTS 2

Saturday, June 29

12:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

12:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

2:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

2:50 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

5:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (188 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, June 30

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (300 laps) - NBC

Race winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem Toyota Camry

Race winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Rheem Toyota Camry

Photo by: David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville?

  • Date: Sunday, June 30
  • TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (90-95-115) - 300 laps 
  • TV channel: NBC | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: Peacock
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway?

There are 38 entries for Gateway with two open entires. MBM Motorsports is entering the No. 66 Ford with Chad Finchum behind the wheel, while 23XI Racing is entering a third entry with Corey Heim (No. 50). Other notable changes include Riley Herbst in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford, and A.J. Allmendinger making another start in the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Riley Herbst Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
50 Corey Heim 23XI Racing Toyota
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
66 Chad Finchum MBM Motorsports Ford
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Long-time RCR competition executive Andy Petree retires

Long-time RCR competition executive Andy Petree retires

NASCAR Cup
Long-time RCR competition executive Andy Petree retires
Joe Gibbs Racing confirms Chase Briscoe as Truex's 2025 replacement

Joe Gibbs Racing confirms Chase Briscoe as Truex's 2025 replacement

NASCAR Cup
Joe Gibbs Racing confirms Chase Briscoe as Truex's 2025 replacement
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

