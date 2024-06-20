2024 NASCAR at New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Round 18 of the 2024 NASCAR Cup season takes place at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, commonly referred to as the 'Magic Mile.'
Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney earned his first victory of the 2024 season, winning the inaugural race at Iowa over the Hendrick Motorsports duo of William Byron and Chase Elliott.
Kyle Larson, who was a dominant force in the race, crashed after contact from Daniel Suarez with 130 laps to go. The incident cost him the regular season points lead, now trailing team-mate Elliott by 8pts.
NASCAR now makes its lone trip go NHMS where Martin Truex Jr. is the defending race winner. MTJ is still searching for his first victory of the year and recently announced his plans to retire from full-time competition at the conclusion of the 2024 season.
This week in the news, it was announced that actor-turned -racer Frankie Muniz will make three NASCAR Truck Series starts later this year. IndyCar veteran Conor Daly, who already has starts in all three national divisions of NASCAR, will make his ARCA debut at Mid-Ohio.
It was also revealed that Gene Haas will continue as a NASCAR team owner in 2025. He will operate a two-car Xfinity team and retain one Cup charter.
What is the NASCAR at Iowa schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Friday, June 21
4:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK
4:35 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
6:00 pm ET - ARCA Menards Series race at Mid-Ohio (42 laps) - FOX SPORTS 2
Saturday, June 22
12:35 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK
1:20 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK
3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - USA NETWORK
Sunday, June 23
2:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (301 laps) - USA NETWORK
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Advance Auto Parts Ford Mustang, Victory Lane
Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at NHMS?
- Date: Sunday, June 23
- TV show start time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (70-115-116) - 301 laps
- TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: Peacock
- Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing in the USA TODAY 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?
There are 36 entries for Gateway with no open entires. Ty Dillon is back behind the wheel of the No. 16 car for Kaulig Racing, making his fourth start of the 2024 season.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Kaz Grala
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Fire breaks out in McLaren F1 motorhome in Barcelona
F1 live: Final Spanish GP practice as it happens
Verstappen's skinny Red Bull wing clouds F1 Spanish GP picture
F3 Spain: Boya wins sprint race as Trident pair implode
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments