Preview
NASCAR Cup Pocono

2024 NASCAR at Pocono schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Round 21 of the 2024 season takes the NASCAR Cup Series to Pocono (Pa.) Raceway for its annual visit to the Tricky Triangle.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Verizon Frontline Ford Mustang, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

Alex Bowman won a wild NASCAR Cup race against the clock at the Chicago Street Course, passing Joey Hand and making the wet tires last on a drying track.

Tyler Reddick was closing rapidly on slicks, but hit the wall on the final lap. Kyle Larson leads the regular season standings, 11pts ahead of Chase Elliott

Denny Hamlin is the defending winner at Pocono after a controversial finish where he put Larson in the wall.

This week in the news, Front Row Motorsports announced Noah Gragson as its second driver for the 2025 season. They have yet to reveal the third driver on their roster. Hailie Deegan officially parted ways with AM Racing and will be replaced by Josh Berry at Pocono. Also, Rodney Childers will join Spire Motorsports next year as crew chief for Corey LaJoie.

What is the NASCAR at Pocono schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, July 12

2:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2

2:35 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2

5:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (70 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, July 13

10:00 am ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

10:30 am ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

12:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

12:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (90 laps) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, July 14

2:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (160 laps) - USA NETWORK

Photo by: Rusty Jones / NKP / Motorsport Images

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro, Winner

Photo by: Rusty Jones / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono?

  • Date: Sunday, July 14
  • TV show start time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (30-65-65) - 160 laps 
  • TV channel: USA NETWORK | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: Peacock
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway?

There are 37 entries for Chicago with one open entry. NY Racing is entering its No. 44 car with veteran J.J. Yeley behind the wheel. Cody Ware is making a rare appearance in the No. 15 RWR Ford.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
44 JJ Yeley NY Racing Team Chevrolet
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

