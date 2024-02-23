2024 NASCAR Atlanta schedule, entry list, and how to watch

The Daytona 500 ended under caution when Ross Chastain attempted to take the lead with a daring three-wide pass up the middle, but instead collided with Austin Cindric.

William Byron claimed victory under caution, leading a Hendrick Motorsports 1-2 in the season-opener. Alex Bowman was second and Christopher Bell third.

NASCAR now heads to the state of Georgia at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Byron is the most recent Cup Series winner at the track, but Joey Logano is the defending winner of the spring race there. This race has some added importance this year as its second date has been moved inside the playoffs.

Forecasts for the weekend look promising, so NASCAR likely won't have to face any of the inclement weather that plagued them in L.A. and Daytona Beach.

What is the NASCAR at Atlanta schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, February 23

3:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

4:35 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, February 24

11:30 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

2:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (135 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

5:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (163 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, February 25

3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (260 laps) - FOX

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Atlanta?

Date: Sunday, February 25

Sunday, February 25 TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (60-100-100) - 260 laps / 400 miles

(60-100-100) - 260 laps / 400 miles TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming

FOX Sports Streaming Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta?

37 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with one open entry. The open entry is B.J. McLeod in the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet, who narrowly failed to make the field for the Daytona 500. Some changes from Daytona: Josh Williams will be in the No. 16 for Kaulig and Kaz Grala will be in the No. 15.