All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
NASCAR Cup Charlotte
Preview

2024 NASCAR Coke 600 at Charlotte schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway hosts NASCAR's longest race this weekend with 600 miles of action to cap off one of the greatest days in racing.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Liberty University Patriotic Chevrolet Camaro and Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, Chicago Pneumatic Compressors Ford Mustang

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Last weekend, Joey Logano took a dominant win in the NASCAR All-Star Race, leading 199 of 200 laps from pole position.

However, the story was all about what happened after the race. Frustrated over being intentionally crashed out by Kyle Busch at the very start of the event, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. confronted him in the garage afterwards. They shared a heated exchange before Stenhouse threw a punch and an all-out brawl ensued.

After NASCAR's visit to North Wilkesboro Speedway, they head to another part of North Carolina for one of its crown jewel events.

Kyle Larson, who is aiming to become the the first driver in a decade to complete 'The Double,' leads the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings ahead of the 600. He qualified fifth for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie.

Following the Stenhouse/Busch fight, NASCAR released penalties on Wednesday. Stenhouse was fined $75,000 while his father and two of his JTG-Daugherty Racing crew members were suspended.

NASCAR has also revealed its 2025 Hall of Fame class, which includes Carl Edwards, Ricky Rudd, and Ralph Moody.

Joe Gibbs Racing announced this week that both Brett Moffitt and Josh Bilicki will make NASCAR Xfinity Series starts for the team later this year.

Read Also:

What is the NASCAR Coke 600 schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, May 24

1:35 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

2:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

3:35 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

4:05 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

6:00 pm ET - ARCA Menards Series race (100 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

8:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, May 25

1:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - FOX 

5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5:50 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, May 26

6:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Coca-Cola 600 race (400 laps) - FOX 

Race winner Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Race winner Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte?

  • Date: Sunday, May 26
  • TV show start time: 6:00 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (100-200-300-400) - 400 laps 
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming 
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

It's a full field of 40 cars for NASCAR's longest race. Open entries: TMT Racing has rebranded as Team AmeriVet and will enter the race with the No. 50 car and Ty Dillon as the driver; Legacy Motor Club has entered its No. 84 car for Jimmie Johnson; MBM Motorsports has entered the No. 66 with BJ McLeod; NY Racing is back with JJ Yeley and the No. 44 car.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 Shane van Gisbergen Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
44 JJ Yeley NY Racing Team Chevrolet
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
50 Ty Dillon Team AmeriVet Chevrolet
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
66 BJ McLeod MBM Motorsports Ford
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Toyota
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

 

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
How NASCAR's longest race became a proving ground for rising stars

How NASCAR's longest race became a proving ground for rising stars

NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
How NASCAR's longest race became a proving ground for rising stars
Team AmeriVet enters NASCAR's Coke 600 with Ty Dillon

Team AmeriVet enters NASCAR's Coke 600 with Ty Dillon

NASCAR Cup
North Wilkesboro
Team AmeriVet enters NASCAR's Coke 600 with Ty Dillon
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Larson "a little bit bummed" if rain splits up Indy 500/Coke 600 double

Larson "a little bit bummed" if rain splits up Indy 500/Coke 600 double

NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Larson "a little bit bummed" if rain splits up Indy 500/Coke 600 double
F1 Monaco GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained

F1 Monaco GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
F1 Monaco GP: Tech images from the pitlane explained
FIA implements new rules in F1 pitlane queues

FIA implements new rules in F1 pitlane queues

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
FIA implements new rules in F1 pitlane queues
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro ends Friday practice on top, Marquez into Q1

MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro ends Friday practice on top, Marquez into Q1

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP
MotoGP Catalan GP: Espargaro ends Friday practice on top, Marquez into Q1

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia