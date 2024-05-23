2024 NASCAR Coke 600 at Charlotte schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Last weekend, Joey Logano took a dominant win in the NASCAR All-Star Race, leading 199 of 200 laps from pole position.

However, the story was all about what happened after the race. Frustrated over being intentionally crashed out by Kyle Busch at the very start of the event, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. confronted him in the garage afterwards. They shared a heated exchange before Stenhouse threw a punch and an all-out brawl ensued.

After NASCAR's visit to North Wilkesboro Speedway, they head to another part of North Carolina for one of its crown jewel events.

Kyle Larson, who is aiming to become the the first driver in a decade to complete 'The Double,' leads the NASCAR Cup Series championship standings ahead of the 600. He qualified fifth for the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 as a rookie.

Following the Stenhouse/Busch fight, NASCAR released penalties on Wednesday. Stenhouse was fined $75,000 while his father and two of his JTG-Daugherty Racing crew members were suspended.

NASCAR has also revealed its 2025 Hall of Fame class, which includes Carl Edwards, Ricky Rudd, and Ralph Moody.

Joe Gibbs Racing announced this week that both Brett Moffitt and Josh Bilicki will make NASCAR Xfinity Series starts for the team later this year.

What is the NASCAR Coke 600 schedule?

Friday, May 24

1:35 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

2:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

3:35 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

4:05 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

6:00 pm ET - ARCA Menards Series race (100 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

8:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, May 25

1:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - FOX

5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5:50 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, May 26

6:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Coca-Cola 600 race (400 laps) - FOX

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte?

Date: Sunday, May 26

Sunday, May 26 TV show start time: 6:00 p.m. ET

6:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (100-200-300-400) - 400 laps

(100-200-300-400) - 400 laps TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming

FOX Sports Streaming Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

It's a full field of 40 cars for NASCAR's longest race. Open entries: TMT Racing has rebranded as Team AmeriVet and will enter the race with the No. 50 car and Ty Dillon as the driver; Legacy Motor Club has entered its No. 84 car for Jimmie Johnson; MBM Motorsports has entered the No. 66 with BJ McLeod; NY Racing is back with JJ Yeley and the No. 44 car.