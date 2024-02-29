All Series
Australia
NASCAR Cup Las Vegas
Preview

2024 NASCAR Las Vegas schedule, entry list, and how to watch

After back-to-back drafting tracks, NASCAR heads to a more traditional intermediate track with Race #3 of the 2024 Cup season at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:
Martin Truex, Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Express Toyota Camry

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

In a dramatic three-wide photo finish, Daniel Suarez snapped a 57-race winless streak and won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He crossed the finish line just 0.003s ahead of Ryan Blaney and 0.007s ahead of Kyle Busch.

Busch now leads the regular season standings, but only by 1pt over William Byron and Austin Cindric. After two drafting races to kick off the new year, Bubba Wallace is the only driver to have scored a top-five and top-ten in both.

It was Suarez's second career Cup Series victory, and the first for a foreign-born driver on an oval track since 1974. Suarez joins Byron as the first two drivers to have almost certainly guaranteed themselves a spot in the 2024 playoffs.

NASCAR now heads west to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Last March, Hendrick Motorsports finished 1-2-3 there with Byron taking the victory.

What is the NASCAR at Las Vegas schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, March 1

4:35 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

6:35 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

7:05 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

9:00 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (134 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, March 2

2:05 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

2:50 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5:00 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, March 3

3:30 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (267 laps) - FOX

Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Freeway Insurance Chevrolet Camaro wins

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

Photo by: Rusty Jarrett / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas?

  • Date: Sunday, March 3
  • TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (80-85-102) - 267 laps / 400 miles
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
  • Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming 
  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Pennzoil 400 400 at Las Vegas?

37 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with one open entry. The open entry is the No. 44 NY Racing Chevrolet with J.J. Yeley behind the wheel. Derek Kraus will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut, driving the No. 16 Kaulig Racing entry.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing Ford
16 Derek Kraus Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
44 JJ Yeley NY Racing Team Chevrolet
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

 

Previous article: All eyes on Las Vegas for further signs of an SHR rebound

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Australia