2024 NASCAR Martinsville schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Martin Truex Jr. dominated the Cup race at Richmond, but a late-caution forced the event into overtime and completely changed the outcome. Truex's Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Denny Hamlin won the race off pitroad, and then held on in the two-lap dash to the checkered flag.

Truex finished fourth and was furious, claiming Hamlin "used me up" and called attention to a potential restart violation by the driver of the No. 11 Toyota. It appeared that Hamlin went early, but NASCAR did not call it. Joey Logano finished 2nd, and Kyle Larson 3rd.

Despite the disappointing outcome, Truex extended his points lead to 14pts over Larson.

Now the series heads to Martinsville, where Ryan Blaney won the most recent event in the fall. Larson is the defending winner of the spring event.

This week in the news, Richard Childress Racing made a crew chief change, pairing Justin Alexander back with Austin Dillon. Joey Gase was fined $5,000 for the viral bumper-throwing incident during the Xfinity race. Part-time NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding was indefinitely suspended after he was arrested on a domestic abuse charge. Lastly, Supercars ace Cam Waters is "pumped" for his NASCAR debut, coming in this Friday's Truck race at Martinsville.

What is the NASCAR at Martinsville schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, April 5

3:05 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

3:40 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

5:05 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1

5:40 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

7:30 pm ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (200 laps) - FOX SPORTS

Saturday, April 6

4:35 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2

5:20 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2

7:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, April 7

3:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (400 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Mavis Tires & Brakes Toyota Camry, Victory Lane Photo by: Ben Earp / NKP / Motorsport Images

How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville?

Date: Sunday, April 7

Sunday, April 7 TV show start time: 3:00 p.m. ET

3:00 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: (80-100-220) - 400 laps

(80-100-220) - 400 laps TV channel: FOX SPORTS 1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options

FOX SPORTS 1 | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming

FOX Sports Streaming Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who is racing in the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville?

37 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with no open entries. Driving the No. 66 entry, David Starr will be making his first Cup start since 2021. Josh Williams is back behind the wheel of the No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet this weekend.