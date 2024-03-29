2024 NASCAR Richmond schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR heads to the Richmond (Va.) Raceway short track for the seventh round of the 2024 Cup season.
Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, Leidos Toyota Camry
Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
William Byron earned pole position, led the most laps, and became the first repeat winner of the 2024 season with his victory last weekend at COTA.
Martin Truex Jr. has taken sole possession of the points lead, leading Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs by 5pts.
The series now heads to Richmond, with Kyle Larson returning as the defending winner of the spring event.
This week in the news, a sinkhole appeared in the grandstands at North Wilkesboro Speedway, giving unique insight into the track's history. It was also revealed this week that Australian Supercars star Cam Waters will make his NASCAR debut in the Truck Series race at Martinsville next weekend.
What is the NASCAR at Richmond schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
Saturday, March 30
8:35 am ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
9:05 am ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
10:30 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 1
11:15 am ET - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1
1:30 pm ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (250 laps) - FOX SPORTS 1
Sunday, March 31
7:00 pm ET - NASCAR Cup Series race (400 laps) - FOX
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, RaptorTough.com Chevrolet Camaro celebrates in victory lane
Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images
How can I watch the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond?
- Date: Sunday, March 31
- TV show start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: (70-160-170) - 400 laps
- TV channel: FOX | TSN (Canada) | Other international viewing options
- Live stream: FOX Sports Streaming
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who is racing in theToyota Owners 400 at Richmond?
36 cars are on the entry list for the Cup Series race with no open entries. Ty Dillon will be making his first start of the 2024 season, driving the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing.
|No.
|Driver
|Team
|Manufacturer
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Team Penske
|Ford
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|8
|Kyle Busch
|Richard Childress Racing
|Chevrolet
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|10
|Noah Gragson
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Team Penske
|Ford
|14
|Chase Briscoe
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|15
|Kaz Grala
|Rick Ware Racing
|Ford
|16
|Ty Dillon
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|17
|Chris Buescher
|RFK Racing
|Ford
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|21
|Harrison Burton
|Wood Brothers Racing
|Ford
|22
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|Ford
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|24
|William Byron
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|31
|Daniel Hemric
|Kaulig Racing
|Chevrolet
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|38
|Todd Gilliland
|Front Row Motorsports
|Ford
|41
|Ryan Preece
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|Ford
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|43
|Erik Jones
|Legacy Motor Club
|Toyota
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|23XI Racing
|Toyota
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|Chevrolet
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Hendrick Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|51
|Justin Haley
|Rick Ware Racing
|Chevrolet
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Toyota
|71
|Zane Smith
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Spire Motorsports
|Chevrolet
|99
|Daniel Suarez
|Trackhouse Racing
|Chevrolet
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Tokyo E-Prix: Evans tops practice as red flags interrupt running
Rovanpera: Commanding WRC Safari lead "not even close to being enough"
Gearbox explosion caused Lappi's Safari Rally exit
Sauber: "Important" to apologise to Bottas for F1 pitstop issues
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments