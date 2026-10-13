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NASCAR Cup Charlotte II

Spy shots of 2027 NASCAR Ford Mustang testing at Charlotte, but what's different?

The new Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC will appear on the grid for the 2027 NASCAR Cup season, and we've acquired some spy shots from this week's test at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Bozi Tatarevic

Published: Oct 13, 2026, 7:18 PM

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2027 NASCAR Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC spy shots

Ford appears to be readying a new NASCAR Cup car for 2027 as a car with familiar blue camouflage was spotted testing today during a Goodyear tire test at Charlotte Motor Speedway. That camo appears to match the customized wrap that we have seen on the Ford hypercar prototype overseas. Teams and manufacturers are testing at Charlotte ahead of a new intermediate package for 2027.

Ford announced earlier this year that they planned to debut a new Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC at the 2027 Daytona 500 which is likely the car that was seen testing today at Charlotte.

During that January announcement, Ford Racing’s global director Mark Rushbrook shared that “In 2027, we will take the Dark Horse SC and debut it at America’s race track with America’s race team, the Daytona 500.”

Those hints lead us to believe that the styling that we have seen from the 2026 Mustang Dark Horse SC will lead the direction of the new NASCAR Cup car and photos from the track appear to show that the front end has been modified significantly.

Ford revealed the Mustang Dark Horse NASCAR Cup car in late 2023 and launched it at the start of the 2024 season and it is now in its third year of competition without any significant aerodynamic changes. Teams have done well to adapt it to a variety of tracks but the Mustang has rarely been the fastest car at intermediate style tracks that are heavily downforce dependent. The 2027 Mustang Dark Horse SC is likely geared at making it more adaptable for those tracks and bringing it closer to the Toyota Camry Cup car which has been the dominant car to have at the intermediates.

Based on what we’ve seen from the 2026 Ford Mustang SC production car it is likely that we will see fenders on the 2027 Mustang Cup car that are significantly less pronounced along with modification to bring the top of the grille area down similar to what we see from the Chevrolet and Toyota Cup cars. The production car also has grille vents in the lower corners of the bumper that are flipped compared to the outgoing car so that is something which we can also likely expect from the new Cup car which should have an impact on front downforce.

Those changes will likely come with new hood louvers in order to balance the aerodynamics to fit within the box required by NASCAR while attempting to maximize downforce and additional modification to the rear quarter panels in order to bring the front and rear downforce balance to their desired ratio.

The car that was seen testing at Charlotte Motor Speedway today appeared to have a 38 decal on the door which likely means that Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports were chosen for this test. We have reached out to Ford Racing and Front Row Motorsports for confirmation and details of the car seen at the test but have not received any comments at this time.

We reached out to NASCAR to learn more details about the test and they shared that it is a “Goodyear test to hone in on the intermediate tire for 2027.” They also confirmed that cars that are testing are the No. 3 for Chevrolet, No.38 for Ford, and No. 43 for Toyota. This sounds like a positive development as it is likely to lead to the intermediate package being tweaked for next year.

Here's what the road version of the Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC looks like, and below that are some more images from the test:

2027 Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC road car

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