9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

On September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania killed 2,977 people and transformed life across the United States. By the end of the day, the twin towers and surrounding structures of the World Trade Center were completely destroyed, the Pentagon was badly damaged, and United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers and crew attempted to retake the aircraft.

The impacts of that dark day reverberated through every aspect of American life – including the tight-knit community in NASCAR. NASCAR's premier series was set to race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 16, but series officials called off the event. The race was rescheduled for the very end of the season on November 23.

On September 11, several teams were at Kansas Speedway for a test session, including reigning series champion Bobby Labonte. Teams agreed to head home and be with their families, but with aviation grounded nationwide, most drove back to North Carolina. Labonte later said in a 2021 interview that he thought it was important for the sport to get back racing to "help heal and help unite the USA."

And ultimately, NASCAR did go back racing after taking the weekend after 9/11 off to reflect and grieve. The first NASCAR race following the terrorist attacks happened 12 days later at Dover Motor Speedway in Delaware. They were racing within 100 miles of Washington D.C. and 170 miles of NYC.

Message of sympathy Photo by: Thomas Chemris

Despite the added security, the grandstands were packed. Nearly every hand was holding an American flag and chants of 'U.S.A.' echoed through the one-mile oval. The Pledge of Allegiance was added to NASCAR's pre-race activities, led by Bobby Labonte in the driver's meeting.

Lee Greenwood sang 'God Bless the U.S.A.' on the grid, and the atmosphere was sombre as both fans and drivers sang along. NBC also intermittently cut to live images from the damaged Pentagon and Ground Zero in NYC, smoke still rising from the rubble of the World Trade Center.

It was, of course, a highly emotional race weekend for all involved. One group of fans held up a sign, reading "God protect our nation, now let's get racin.'" There were several tributes, big and small, and many chose to directly honor the FDNY, NYPD and other first responders killed in the attacks.

Drivers react on the grid

American heroes Photo by: Greg Gage

"I was sitting at home watching it, couldn't believe it then and still can't believe [it], said Jeff Gordon on the pre-race show. "I also saw how this country's come together and how we've united in a way that just inspired everybody, and that's what we're here to do this weekend. Not only to do our jobs and get back to some kind of normalcy, but to show those out there that we're not gonna allow anybody to take away our freedom."

Other drivers echoed those sentiments, with Jeff Burton later saying: "I think it's important for everybody to get back doing what it is we all do, whether it be going to races or the football games, baseball games, or just going out to eat dinner. I think it's important for our country to get back on track and not let the people that did this to us slow us down from what it is we like doing."

Kyle Petty had a unique perspective, as he had to deal with the sudden loss of his 19-year-old son and rising NASCAR star Adam, just one year prior. "Everybody mourns differently," said Petty. "And it depends on how close you are. When Adam [Petty]'s accident happened, personally inside our family it was different than it was the further you get away from it. Fathers and mothers, husbands and wives, brothers and sisters -- they're going to mourn differently than what we do as a country. As a country, it's good for us to get back to some semblance of what should happen, and to show this unity."

Ken Schrader Photo by: Thomas Chemris

There were numerous cars that showed up with patriotic paint schemes. A simple American flag replaced the usual sponsor on the hood of several cars, while others placed American flags on the decklid. Some added the stars and stripes to their usual liveries, and the No. 36 of Ken Schrader wrapped the entire car in an American flag paint scheme without its usual M&M's sponsorship. Dave Blaney was among those who chose to promote the American Red Cross on the hood of his car.

Dale Jr. wins the race

Message of sympathy Photo by: Dave Dalesandro

Dale Earnhardt Jr. won the race, adding another emotional chapter to an already difficult year for NASCAR. In July, Dale Jr. also won the first Cup race back at Daytona following the death of his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr, in February of 2001.

Now once again, Dale Jr. was the driver helping the NASCAR community work through an incomprehensible loss. He led 193 of 200 laps, dominating the race in his Budweiser No. 8.

Earnhardt requested a large American flag over the team radio, and made a victory lap while holding it out the driver’s window. The stands remained full as most stayed for the post-race celebrations, cheering him on.

"It feels good to be back in a race car," Earnhardt Jr. said in Victory Lane. "I'm glad I could be the guy to win the race, so I could carry the American flag around there. It made me feel good."

Race winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. Photo by: Dave Dalesandro

The September 11 attacks profoundly changed the United States, and NASCAR’s return at Dover reflected the wider effort to resume everyday life while the country was still grieving. But that NASCAR race at Dover was a microcosm for what was going on across the entire country at that time.

There was even room for a reminder of NASCAR’s usual rivalries. Ricky Rudd confronted Rusty Wallace after the race following an incident that had sent Rudd spinning while leading. In its own small way, even the confrontation was another sign that a familiar race weekend had returned.

Rudd confronted Wallace and they shared a heated back-and-forth, with Rudd even grabbing Wallace's firesuit at one point. The frustration came from the fact that Rudd was leading the race with 54 laps to go when Wallace (a lap down) sent him spinning through Turn 4.

But even that put a smile on people's faces, and things felt normal for again ... at least for a moment. As NASCAR did in the wake of its own tragedies before 9/11 and after, they found solace and unity in coming together at the race track.

Dover Downs crowd Photo by: Greg Gage