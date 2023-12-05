AdventHealth to sponsor Legacy Motor Club in 2024

After several years with Ross Chastain, AdventHealth will have a new home in 2024 with Legacy Motor Club.

AdventHealth will serve as the primary sponsor for Jones's No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE in six races next year, including the season-opening Daytona 500.

Additionally, they will sponsor seven-time champion and LMC co-owner Johnson in three of his races. The No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE will feature AdventHealth at Texas Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, and the Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Johnson is expected to run up to ten races total next season, driving a third entry for the team.

This is a great partnership for me on the professional and personal level,” said Jones in a release from the team. “Healthcare is one of my key pillars in the Erik Jones Foundation and when I met with the leadership of AdventHealth our values aligned instantly. I hope we can forge a great path together in this new relationship and do many things to positively impact the community both around the tracks and across the U.S.”

Added Johnson: “This is a wonderful day for Legacy Motor Club. AdventHealth believes health should be measured in terms of the whole person — body, mind and spirit. This partnership is a natural fit for our Club and I know we will do great things together. I can’t wait for this season to get started.”

AdventHealth has over 50 hospital campuses in nine different states, including several tracks.

Speaking on the new partnership, president/CEO for AdventHealth Terry Shaw said: “We are thrilled to partner with Legacy Motor Club and drivers Erik Jones and Jimmie Johnson and are looking forward to a winning 2024 race season. AdventHealth has been a sponsor in the sport since 2015 and we appreciate the opportunity to provide care for this team and the passionate NASCAR fan base. Together we can make a tremendous impact in our communities and ensure more people have the opportunity to access whole-person care."