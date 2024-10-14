All Series

Alex Bowman disqualified, eliminated from NASCAR playoffs at the Roval

Hours after the checkered flew, officials threw a wrench into the NASCAR Cup Series playoff fight

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

When Kyle Larson claimed victory at the Charlotte Roval, all four Hendrick Motorsports drivers managed to advance into the Round of 8. That is no longer the case.

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 HMS Chevrolet, has been disqualified after failing post-race technical inspection. The car did not meet minimum weight requirements, per NASCAR officials.

NASCAR Cup Series Managing Director Brad Moran offered the following explanation for the DQ:

"Unfortunately, when we were running the No. 48 through, it didn't pass the minimum weight specs. We pulled the car off to the side and we allowed them to fuel it, which they already did. We let them fuel it again. We let them run the pumps to make sure all the pick up boxes were full. We give the teams every opportunity to try and meet the minimum weight.

"We also have them plug in the water and run the water through the system to make sure they're full of water. And then we re-scale it. Still didn't meet the weight. We backed it off and we run it across one more time just to confirm the weights were accurate. And unfortunately, they did not meet minimum weight. They are allowed a half a percent of a weight break, which is about 17 pounds (give or take). That is what they're allowed and it was more than that."

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Bowman had finished 18th in the race and also won Stage 2, but that's all gone now. He has been relegated to a 38th place finish (last) and stripped of all stage points.

This means that Bowman is now eliminated from the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, putting two-time Cup champion Joey Logano back into contention. Logano, driving the No. 22 Team Penske Ford, had missed the cut by just four points at the checkered flag.

This also changed things in the owner's standings as the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota had missed out while Logano's No. 22 team advanced. Both teams now forward while Bowman and the No. 48 HMS Chevrolet are out.

The updated playoff standings for the Round of 8 after the penalty: Kyle Larson (+33 points) Christopher Bell (+13), Tyler Reddick (+10), William Byron (+4), Ryan Blaney (-4), Denny Hamlin (-8), Chase Elliott (-9), Joey Logano (-11).

Bowman joins Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez and Chase Briscoe as those eliminated in the Round of 12.

MONDAY UPDATE: Hendrick Motorsports has chosen not to appeal the penalty, calling the infraction 'unintentional' and stating: "We simply did not give ourselves enough margin to meet the post-race requirement." 

