NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami

Alex Bowman hits out at critics in snarky post, shooting down early exit rumors

Bowman was feeling sarcastic after the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 9, 2026, 6:05 PM

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Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

This was not a fun year to be Alex Bowman. He missed four races while suffering from vertigo, endured some big crashes, and ended the year 26th in the final standings -- his worst since joining Hendrick Motorsports.

He was also the only Hendrick driver to go winless and despite a runner-up finish at Gateway, he was somehow the only driver in the entire field to not lead a single lap during the 2026 season. Every other full-time driver on the grid led at least two laps, and even the driver last among chartered entries (Cody Ware) led 19 laps.

There's also been completely baseless rumors swirling around that Bowman, who is set to retire after the 2027 season, is going to vacate the No. 48 early to make room for Connor Zilisch. The unfounded speculation only intensified with news that Bowman's long-time crew chief Blake Harris is set to depart for Trackhouse Racing.

Bowman decided to address all of this and more in a perfectly snarky social media post on Sunday evening:

"2026 seasons over. Somehow ended it by speeding on pit road without being even close to going over my lights. That kind of feels like a fitting end to this year honestly. All the right intentions and work with nothing to show for it. Oh and yeah Reddit I know we didn’t even lead a lap, neither did you. (Allegedly this comment has really stirred up the people on the Reddit. They should be better at reading sarcasm)

"Congrats to everybody at Team Hendrick on another championship. Happy for Kyle Larson and honestly glad he won again so he can afford to keep flying William Byron and I around on his plane. I’m excited for 2027, even though the internet says I won’t be there?

"I’m going to challenge myself to take you guys along for more of the ride for the next year. It’s no secret that I don’t enjoy social media. It’s tough to be me on it honestly, but I’ll do my best to give you guys some better insight into the next 365 days. No promises after that though.

"PS: Been a lot of fun working with Blake Harris [crew chief] even though you guys were mostly complete assholes to him. He’s gonna kick ass on his next deal and I couldn’t be happier for him.

"Alrighty that’s enough I’m already in trouble for this post"

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