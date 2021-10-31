Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The four drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Cup Series title Next / Hamlin tears into "hack" Bowman after on-track clash
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville II News

Alex Bowman spins Hamlin, claims Martinsville Cup win

By:

Alex Bowman held off Kyle Busch in a wild two-lap restart to take a surprise NASCAR Cup Series win at Martinsville that didn’t sit well with Denny Hamlin.

In the closing 25 of 501 laps, Bowman and battled side-by-side multiple times for the lead until Bowman got loose and knocked Hamlin up the track and into the wall in Turn 3 on Lap 494.

From there, Bowman easily cleared for the lead on the final restart as the playoff contenders all tangled behind him, claiming his fourth win of the 2021 season. Busch finished second but got wrecked by Brad Keselowski as the race ended.

Bowman began a victory burnout celebration on the frontstretch only to see Hamlin drive his No. 11 Toyota into the middle of it and at one point the two cars faced off nose-to-nose.

 

“I just got loose in. I got in too deep, knocked him out of the way and literally let him have the lead back. For anybody that wants to think I was trying to crash him, obviously wasn’t the case considering I literally gave up the lead at Martinsville to give it back to him,” Bowman said.

“He’s been on the other side of that. He’s crashed guys here for wins. I hate doing it. Obviously, I don’t want to crash somebody. I just got in, got underneath him, spun him out.

“Regardless, we get a free grandfather clock, which is pretty special. I struggled here for a long time. Obviously, like I said, hate we wrecked (Hamlin).”

Said Hamlin as he was being drowned out by boos from the crowd: “He’s just a hack. An absolute hack. He gets beat by his teammates every week. He’s just terrible.”

Hamlin and Chase Elliott advanced to next weekend’s Championship 4 at Phoenix on points, while Kyle Larson had already earned a spot by virtue of his wins the last two weeks at Kansas and Texas.

Martin Truex Jr rallied in the final two laps to earn a fourth-place finish in the race, which gave him the final spot in the Championship 4 by three points over Kyle Busch.

Keselowski ended up finished third in the race, Truex fourth and William Byron rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch, Erik Jones, Chris Buescher and Joey Logano.

Read Also:

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, the lead-lap cars all pit with Chase Elliott the first off pit road. Kyle Busch was penalized for speeding and had to restart the race from the rear of the field.

On the restart on Lap 270, Elliott was followed by Bowman, Hamlin and Almirola.

Corey LaJoie and Josh Bilicki made contact on Lap 310, which sent Bilicki for a spin and brought out a caution.

The lead-lap cars all pit with Elliott the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 320, Elliott was followed by Hamlin, Bowman and Byron.

Bilicki hit Quin Houff and drove him into the Turn 4 wall on Lap 323 which brought out caution. Under the caution, Houff spun Bilicki but was penalized for five laps for the retaliation.

 

The race returned to green on Lap 330 with Elliott still in command.

Ross Chastain and Ryan Newman made contact on Lap 339 which brought out the eighth caution of the race. Several lead-lap cars pit but Logano remained on the track and inherited the lead. Elliott was first off pit road among those who pit.

On the restart on Lap 346, Logano was followed by Elliott, Bowman and Truex.

Logano’s stint out front didn’t last long as Elliott was able to power around him and reclaim the lead on Lap 351.

Cole Custer spun off Turn 4 on Lap 358 to bring out a caution. A few laps earlier, Truex’s No. 19 had begun pushing water and in danger of overheating.

The race returned to green on Lap 363 with Elliott leading the way.

The 10th caution of the race came out on Lap 379 after Daniel Suarez spun off Turn 2. Most lead-lap cars decided to pit with Elliott the first off pit road.

Larson was penalized for speeding and had to restart the race from the rear of the field. DiBenedetto was penalized one lap for pitting outside his box.

The race resumed on Lap 385 with Austin Dillon out front – he was among a group of cars that stayed out. Elliott lined up sixth.

Truex powered to the lead on Lap 386 as Hamlin moved into second. On Lap 389, Hamlin got around Truex to take the lead for the first time in the race.

With 75 laps to go, Hamlin maintained about a 1-second lead over Truex as Bowman ran third and Elliott fourth.

Dillon wrecked on Lap 436 to being out the 11th caution of the race. The lead-lap cars all pit with Hamlin the first off pit road.

The race returned to green on Lap 444 with Hamlin out front, followed by Bowman, Elliott and Truex.

Racing for the third position entering Turn 3, Keselowski got into Elliott and sent him for a spin to bring out a caution. Truex, who had developed a tire rub, and Elliott both decided to pit.

 

On the restart on Lap 461, Hamlin led the way followed by Bowman, Keselowski and Byron. Elliott lined up 21st.

Shortly after the restart, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Bubba Wallace were involved in an incident, which sent Stenhouse for a spin. The race resumed on Lap 467 with Hamlin still in the lead.

With 31 laps to go, Keselowski got around Bowman and moved into second.

The 14th caution of the race was displayed on Lap 473 as Truex got knocked into the wall and Stenhouse was involved in a wreck.

The returned to green on Lap 478 with Hamlin out front followed by Keselowski, Bowman and Byron.

Bowman powered to the lead after the restart only to see Hamlin reclaim it on Lap 479.

On Lap 494, Bowman, while racing for the lead, knocked Hamlin up the track and into the wall, which brought out a caution and locked Bowman into the race lead.

The incident sent the race into two-lap overtime with Bowman out front, followed by Kyle Busch, Keselowski, Byron and Almirola.

Stage 2

Elliott held off teammate Bowman by 1.7 seconds to take the Stage 2 win and clinch his spot in the Championship 4 on points.

Byron was third, Truex fourth and Hamlin rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all the lead-lap cars pit with Larson the first off pit road. Larson, however, was penalized for speeding and had to restart the race from the rear of the field.

On the restart on Lap 141, Elliott led the way followed by Truex, Kyle Busch and Keselowski.

With 75 laps remaining in the second stage, Elliott had opened up a nearly 1-second lead over Truex while Byron ran third.

On Lap 197, Dillon had a right-front tire go down and ran up the track and into the wall to bring out a caution.

 

All lead-lap cars pit with Truex the first off pit road. He led the way on the restart on Lap 204 followed by Elliott and Byron.

On Lap 205, Elliott got around Truex on the outside and returned to the lead.

With 20 laps to go in the stage, Elliott maintained a 1.2-second lead over Bowman as Byron ran third.

Stage 1

Elliott held off his teammate Larson to take the Stage 1 win.

Truex was third, Byron fourth and Keselowski rounded out the top-five.

Larson started on the pole and led the first 55 laps until Elliott got around him off Turn 4 to take the lead on Lap 56.

NASCAR displayed a competition caution on Lap 62 to allow teams to check for tire wear. All the lead-lap teams pit with Larson the first off pit road. Hamlin was penalized for speeding and had to restart from the rear of the field.

On the restart on Lap 68, Larson was followed by Elliott and Truex.

Ryan Newman, Michael McDowell and Suarez made contact and wrecked off Turn 4 on Lap 72 to bring out a caution. The race resumed on Lap 77 with Larson still in command.

On Lap 85, Elliott got back around Larson to reclaim the lead as Truex ran third and Byron fourth.

With 25 laps remaining in the first stage, Elliott had built a nearly 1-second lead over Larson with Truex in third, more than 3 seconds behind the leader.

Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota failed pre-race inspection twice and he was forced to start the race from the rear of the field.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 501 3:42'47.487     9
2 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 501 3:42'47.959 0.472 0.472  
3 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 501 3:42'48.098 0.611 0.139  
4 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 501 3:42'48.292 0.805 0.194 9
5 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 501 3:42'48.507 1.020 0.215  
6 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 501 3:42'48.682 1.195 0.175  
7 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 501 3:42'48.812 1.325 0.130  
8 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 501 3:42'48.963 1.476 0.151  
9 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 501 3:42'49.174 1.687 0.211  
10 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 501 3:42'49.344 1.857 0.170 9
11 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 501 3:42'49.463 1.976 0.119  
12 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 501 3:42'49.551 2.064 0.088  
13 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 501 3:42'49.615 2.128 0.064 5
14 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 501 3:42'49.791 2.304 0.176 77
15 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 501 3:42'49.820 2.333 0.029  
16 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 501 3:42'50.078 2.591 0.258 289
17 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 501 3:42'50.173 2.686 0.095  
18 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 501 3:42'50.262 2.775 0.089  
19 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 501 3:42'50.290 2.803 0.028  
20 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 501 3:42'51.150 3.663 0.860  
21 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 501 3:42'51.180 3.693 0.030  
22 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 501 3:42'51.395 3.908 0.215  
23 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 501 3:42'51.496 4.009 0.101  
24 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 501 3:42'51.689 4.202 0.193 103
25 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 501 3:42'53.725 6.238 2.036  
26 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 499 3:42'53.120 2 Laps 2 Laps  
27 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 498 3:42'51.596 3 Laps 1 Lap  
28 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 498 3:42'51.968 3 Laps 0.372  
29 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 496 3:42'53.755 5 Laps 2 Laps  
30 51 United States Cody Ware Chevrolet 495 3:42'54.737 6 Laps 1 Lap  
31 77 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 492 3:42'54.369 9 Laps 3 Laps  
32 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 491 3:42'51.873 10 Laps 1 Lap  
33 15 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 490 3:42'57.157 11 Laps 1 Lap  
34 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet 483 3:42'54.354 18 Laps 7 Laps  
35 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 483 3:42'58.422 18 Laps 4.068  
36 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 414 3:27'14.032 87 Laps 69 Laps  
37 66 United States Timmy Hill Toyota 206 1:26'44.658 295 Laps 208 Laps  
38 53 United States Joey Gase Chevrolet 10 43'36.812 491 Laps 196 Laps  
shares
comments

Related video

The four drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Cup Series title
Previous article

The four drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Cup Series title
Next article

Hamlin tears into "hack" Bowman after on-track clash

Hamlin tears into "hack" Bowman after on-track clash
Load comments
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Martin Truex Jr.: "I have no idea how we finished fourth" Martinsville II
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr.: "I have no idea how we finished fourth"

Gragson narrowly beats Cindric to win Martinsville Xfinity race Martinsville II
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Gragson narrowly beats Cindric to win Martinsville Xfinity race

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Martin Truex Jr.: "I have no idea how we finished fourth"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr.: "I have no idea how we finished fourth"

Hamlin tears into "hack" Bowman after on-track clash
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin tears into "hack" Bowman after on-track clash

Alex Bowman spins Hamlin, claims Martinsville Cup win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Alex Bowman spins Hamlin, claims Martinsville Cup win

The four drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Cup Series title
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

The four drivers who will fight for the NASCAR Cup Series title

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Prime

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organization - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR Cup
Aug 31, 2021
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.