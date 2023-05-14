2023 Darlington throwback schemes, and the stories behind them

Ross Chastain - No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Throwing it back to Dale Jarrett's 2001 season with the colors, and even the sponsor as UPS will adorn the hood of the championship points leader.

Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Worldwide Express / UPS Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Kevin Harvick - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

This one has an interesting story. It's the scheme that Harvick was going to run in his planned Cup debut, driving the No. 30 America Online entry for RCR. Of course, fate had different plans, and Harvick ended up in the Goodwrench No. 29 following the tragic death of NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt.

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, SunnyD Ford Mustang Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Kyle Larson - No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Same sponsor, different era. Larson throws it back to the No. 80 Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet Tony Stewart drove to victory in the 2009 NASCAR Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona.

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Throwback Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Brad Keselowski - No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

An old school look for the Castrol machine, not focusing on a specific paint scheme from the past, but rather capturing the feel and look of a bygone era.

Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Castrol GTX Ford Mustang Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Corey LaJoie - No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Keeping it in the family, Corey honors his grandfather Don LaJoie. This scheme throws it back to 1972 at Danbury Racearena in Connecticut, where Don was a five-time track champion.

Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, NationsGuard Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Kyle Busch - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Okay, yes, not really a throwback. But hey, one could argue it's a tribute to Busch's first win as an RCR driver ... way back in February. And to be honest, we just thought it was too cool of a scheme to omit from the list.

Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Lucas Oil Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Chase Elliott - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Speaking of keeping it in the family, Elliott honors his legendary father Bill, throwing it back to the look of the Evernham Motorsports Dodge that 'Awesome Bill' ran in the early 2000s. Feels right seeing an Elliott back behind the wheel of the red No. 9.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, LLumar Throwback Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Aric Almirola - No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Many fans will recognize this scheme without explanation. Dale Earnhardt Jr. ran it during the 2001 Pepsi 400 in celebration of the MLB All-Star Game. It was NASCAR's first race back at Daytona following the passing of Dale Sr., ending in an emotional finish as Dale Jr. himself took the checkered flag.

Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Smithfield Ford Mustang Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Denny Hamlin - No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

A vintage look for the FedEx, or should I say the Federal Express Toyota Camry of Hamlin. A great way to pay tribute to the company's 50th year.

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Federal Express Toyota Camry Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Ryan Blaney - No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Blaney also wanted to celebrate his father, running a scheme recreating the look of Dave Blaney's sprint car that he drove in the World of Outlaws throughout the 1990s.

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards\Dutch Boy Ford Mustang Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Chase Briscoe - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Briscoe honors his bossman, running a throwback to the car Tony Stewart won with in the 2000 USAC Turkey Night Grand Prix.

Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Brennan Poole - No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

Poole's look is a nod to the car that NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison ran throughout the 1979 season.

Brennan Poole, Rick Ware Racing, Macc Door Systems Ford Mustang Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Chris Buescher - No. 17 RFK Racing Ford

Some may call this low-effort, but we respect the subtlety. The throwback is the number itself, with the font changed and a couple decals added to pay tribute to former Cup champion Matt Kenseth, who was recently added to NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers list.

Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Martin Truex Jr. - No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Again, maybe stretching the idea of what a throwback is, but Truex ran a very similar-looking scheme when he won at Darlington a few years back. He's hoping to repeat history this weekend, and he'll be doing so from pole position.

Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Christopher Bell - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

A throwback to the iconic DeWalt scheme Matt Kenseth ran on his way to the 2003 NASCAR Cup Series championship. Love it when the paint schemes get the actual sponsors onboard as well.

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DeWalt Toyota Camry Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Harrison Burton - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Throwing it back to the No. 99 Exide Batteries scheme that Harrison's father Jeff ran during the 1999 season. It was a great year for Burton, who won six races including both races at Darlington.

Joey Logano - No. 22 Team Penske Ford

The reigning Cup Series champion pays tribute to Mark Donohue and the scheme on his AMC Matador when he delivered Penske its first-ever NASCAR victory at Riverside, a full 50 years ago in 1973.

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

William Byron - No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

It wouldn't feel right if the Hendrick No. 24 wasn't throwing it back to Jeff Gordon. It's identical to the scheme Gordon's ran in the 1998 All-Star Race, celebrating the 50th year of NASCAR. Seemed appropriate to to bring it back for the 75th anniversary of the sport.

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Axalta Throwback Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Todd Gilliland - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

Modern fans know Elton Sawyer as NASCAR's Senior VP of Competition, but he was once a racer himself. Gilliland's paint scheme is a throwback to the car Sawyer ran during the 1997 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, which was rather fittingly the No. 38 Ford.

Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, Serial1.com E-Bikes Ford Mustang Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Ryan Preece - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Preece is another driver honoring his father on throwback weekend. This is the same late model scheme ran by his father, Jeff Preece, in 1998.

Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, United Rentals Ford Mustang Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Noah Gragson - No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Gragson is paying tribute to Legacy MC co-owner and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. This is the same scheme Johnson drove to victory in the 2014 Coke 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Erik Jones - No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Another scheme that probably doesn't need an explanation due to how iconic it is. But yes, this is a throwback to 'The King' Richard Petty and the Plymouth Road Runner he ran during the 1968 season.

Erik Jones, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Tyler Reddick - No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Reddick throws it back to the look of Kurt Busch's car during the 2003 season. Despite winning multiple races that year, it was Busch's dramatic loss at Darlington that everyone remembers this scheme for.

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Forward Together Toyota Camry Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Wait, didn't we already do this one? Kind of. There are actually two Dale Jarrett throwbacks in the field with Stenhouse and Chastain both running the NASCAR Hall of Famer's paint scheme from the 2001 season. No UPS sponsorship on this one though, but good luck to the spotters on Sunday!

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr, JTG Daugherty Racing, Kroger/Country Crock Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Josh Berry - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

This one honors the spotter of the No. 48 car. Kevin Hamlin ran this scheme back in 2007 when he raced in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving for Chip Ganassi.

Josh Berry, Hendrick Motorsports, Ally Throwback Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Ryan Newman - No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

RWR went all-out for this one. Not only is it a throwback scheme, but a throwback driver too! Newman is making his first NASCAR Cup Series start since 2021, and running the same scheme he did en route to his first of 18 Cup victories back in 2002.

Ryan Newman, Rick Ware Racing, Biohaven/Jacob Co. Ford Mustang Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Ty Gibbs - No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Gibbs is running the same scheme Bobby Labonte did for one race in 1996, which was originally made to celebrate the induction of JGR founder 'Coach' Joe Gibbs into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Shriners Children's Toyota Camry Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Ty Dillon - No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Dillon is taking us all the way back to 1959 and Joe Lee Johnson, who won his first career NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville that year while driving the No. 77 Chevrolet.

Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, Honest Charley Speed Shop Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Daniel Suarez - No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Suarez is throwing it back to the Quaker State Buick that Ricky Rudd drove during the 1988 and 1989 seasons. Rudd won twice in that car including a race at Sonoma, the site of Suarez's very first Cup win nearly one year ago.

Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Quaker State Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images