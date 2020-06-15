30,000 NASCAR fans will be permitted to attend All-Star Race

NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
12 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
142 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

30,000 NASCAR fans will be permitted to attend All-Star Race

30,000 NASCAR fans will be permitted to attend All-Star Race
By:
Jun 15, 2020, 11:14 PM

As first reported by Motorsport.com, Bristol Motor Speedway will host the NASCAR All-Star Race for the first time in 2020.

The 35 previous All-Star Races have all been run at 1.5 mile intermediate tracks with Charlotte Motor Speedway hosting 34 and Atlanta Motor Speedway hosting the event once in 1986.

July will mark the first time the exhibition race is being held at a short track. 

Read Also:

On Sunday, NASCAR opened up the grandstands at Homestead-Miami Speedway to 1,000 military personnel and first responders with guests. A limited number of fans totaling around 5,000 (who live within 150 miles of the track) will be permitted to attend this weekend's race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The All-Star Race however, which has been rescheduled for Wednesday, July 15, will allow up to 30,000 race fans in the stands.

"Our passion is to entertain people, and we're going to be able to entertain fans at Bristol Motor Speedway," Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith told NASCAR Race Hub Monday.

"This will be the biggest event with spectators, really since the (COVID-19) pandemic started. The state of Tennessee has given us approval to host up to 30,000 NASCAR fans at this year's NASCAR All-Star Race. We are thrilled and for us, it's all about us bringing fun and building memories that last a life time, and we think you can do it at Bristol."

The race format has yet to be determined. 

Dale Earnhardt Jr “loves” rivalries like Elliott, Logano
Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

