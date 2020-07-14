All-Star Race and NASCAR Open starting lineups

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
17 May
-
17 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
28 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
-
28 Jun
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
-
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 Jul
-
15 Jul
Race 1 in
22 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
-
02 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
113 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
NASCAR Cup / All-Star / Preview

All-Star Race and NASCAR Open starting lineups

shares
comments
All-Star Race and NASCAR Open starting lineups
Jul 14, 2020, 11:42 PM

Check out the starting lineup for Wednesday's NASCAR All-Star Race and Open at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The All-Star Race will run at the Bristol short track for the first time every Wednesday.

Joining the 16 drivers already locked into the event will be the winners from Stage 1, Stage 2 and Stage 3 of the Open race. The Fan Vote recipient will fill out the 20th and final position on the grid.

All-Star Race Starting Lineup

Starting Position Driver No. Team
1 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
2 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports
3 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
4 Justin Haley 77 Spire Motorsports
5 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
6 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
7 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
8 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
9 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
10 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
11 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
12 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
13 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
14 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
15 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
16 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing

NASCAR All-Star Open Starting Lineup

Starting Position Driver No. Team
1 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
2 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
3 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
4 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
5 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
6 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
7 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
8 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
9 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
10 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
11 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
12 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
13 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing
14 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing
15 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
16 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
17 Timmy Hill  66 Motorsports Business Management
18 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing
19 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
20 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
21 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
22 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing
DiBenedetto: "I've never been this comfortable and confident"

DiBenedetto: "I've never been this comfortable and confident"

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event All-Star

