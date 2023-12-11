All-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list
There have been 204 different winners in the history of NASCAR's top division, dating back to 1949. Here you can find a frequently updated all-time wins list for the NASCAR Cup Series.
Richard Petty holds the record for most wins in NASCAR Cup Series history at 200, while Kyle Busch leads active drivers at 63.
Every driver that currently competes full-time at the Cup level has been highlighted in bold, while part-time drivers have been italicized.
NASCAR All-Time Wins List
*Last updated: December 11th, 2023*
|Ranking
|Driver Name
|Total wins
|1
|Richard Petty
|200
|2
|David Pearson
|105
|3
|Jeff Gordon
|93
|4
|Darrell Waltrip
|84
|5
|Bobby Allison
|84
|6
|Jimmie Johnson
|83
|7
|Cale Yarborough
|83
|8
|Dale Earnhardt
|76
|9
|Kyle Busch
|63
|10
|Kevin Harvick
|60
|11
|Rusty Wallace
|55
|12
|Lee Petty
|54
|13
|Denny Hamlin
|51
|14
|Ned Jarrett
|50
|15
|Junior Johnson
|50
|16
|Tony Stewart
|49
|17
|Herb Thomas
|48
|18
|Buck Baker
|46
|19
|Bill Elliott
|44
|20
|Mark Martin
|40
|21
|Tim Flock
|39
|22
|Matt Kenseth
|39
|23
|Bobby Isaac
|37
|24
|Brad Keselowski
|35
|25
|Kurt Busch
|34
|26
|Martin Truex Jr.
|34
|27
|Fireball Roberts
|33
|28
|Dale Jarrett
|32
|29
|Joey Logano
|32
|30
|Carl Edwards
|28
|31
|Rex White
|28
|32
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|26
|33
|Fred Lorenzen
|26
|34
|Jim Paschal
|25
|35
|Joe Weatherly
|25
|36
|Kyle Larson
|23
|37
|Ricky Rudd
|23
|38
|Terry Labonte
|22
|39
|Jeff Burton
|21
|40
|Bobby Labonte
|21
|41
|Benny Parsons
|21
|42
|Jack Smith
|21
|43
|Speedy Thompson
|20
|44
|Davey Allison
|19
|45
|Buddy Baker
|19
|46
|Greg Biffle
|19
|47
|Fonty Flock
|19
|48
|Geoff Bodine
|18
|49
|Neil Bonnett
|18
|50
|Chase Elliott
|18
|51
|Harry Gant
|18
|52
|Ryan Newman
|18
|53
|Kasey Kahne
|18
|54
|Marvin Panch
|17
|55
|Curtis Turner
|17
|56
|Ernie Irvan
|15
|57
|Dick Hutcherson
|14
|58
|LeeRoy Yarbrough
|14
|59
|Dick Rathmann
|13
|60
|Tim Richmond
|13
|61
|Donnie Allison
|10
|62
|Clint Bowyer
|10
|63
|William Byron
|10
|64
|Sterling Marlin
|10
|65
|Ryan Blaney
|10
|66
|Paul Goldsmith
|9
|67
|Cotton Owens
|9
|68
|Bob Welborn
|9
|69
|Kyle Petty
|8
|70
|Darel Dieringer
|7
|71
|A.J. Foyt
|7
|72
|Jamie McMurray
|7
|73
|Jim Reed
|7
|74
|Marshall Teague
|7
|75
|Alex Bowman
|7
|76
|Christopher Bell
|6
|77
|Chris Buescher
|5
|78
|Ward Burton
|5
|79
|Dan Gurney
|5
|80
|Alan Kulwicki
|5
|81
|Tony Lund
|5
|82
|Dave Marcis
|5
|83
|Jeremy Mayfield
|5
|84
|Ralph Moody
|5
|85
|Tyler Reddick
|5
|86
|Ross Chastain
|4
|87
|Lloyd Dane
|4
|88
|Austin Dillon
|4
|89
|Bob Flock
|4
|90
|Charlie Glotzbach
|4
|91
|Eddie Gray
|4
|92
|Bobby Hamilton
|4
|93
|Pete Hamilton
|4
|94
|Parnelli Jones
|4
|95
|Hershel McGriff
|4
|96
|Joe Nemechek
|4
|97
|Eddie Pagan
|4
|98
|Ken Schrader
|4
|99
|Morgan Shepherd
|4
|100
|Nelson Stacy
|4
|101
|Billy Wade
|4
|102
|Michael Waltrip
|4
|103
|Glen Wood
|4
|104
|A.J. Allmendinger
|3
|105
|Aric Almirola
|3
|106
|Bill Blair
|3
|107
|Robby Gordon
|3
|108
|Erik Jones
|3
|109
|Dick Linder
|3
|110
|Frank Mundy
|3
|111
|Elliott Sadler
|3
|112
|Gwyn Staley
|3
|113
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|3
|114
|Brian Vickers
|3
|115
|Marcos Ambrose
|2
|116
|John Andretti
|2
|117
|Johnny Beauchamp
|2
|118
|Red Byron
|2
|119
|Derrike Cope
|2
|120
|Ricky Craven
|2
|121
|Ray Elder
|2
|122
|James Hylton
|2
|123
|Bobby Johns
|2
|124
|Joe Lee Johnson
|2
|125
|Al Keller
|2
|126
|Elmo Langley
|2
|127
|Danny Letner
|2
|128
|Michael McDowell
|2
|129
|Juan Pablo Montoya
|2
|130
|Billy Myers
|2
|131
|Jimmy Pardue
|2
|132
|Steve Park
|2
|133
|Tom Pistone
|2
|134
|Marvin Porter
|2
|135
|David Ragan
|2
|136
|David Reutimann
|2
|137
|Gober Sosebee
|2
|138
|Jimmy Spencer
|2
|139
|Bubba Wallace
|2
|140
|Emanuel Zervakis
|2
|141
|Johnny Allen
|1
|142
|Bill Amick
|1
|143
|Mario Andretti
|1
|144
|Earl Balmer
|1
|145
|Trevor Bayne
|1
|146
|Johnny Benson
|1
|147
|Brett Bodine
|1
|148
|Ron Bouchard
|1
|149
|Richard Brickhouse
|1
|150
|Chase Briscoe
|1
|151
|Dick Brooks
|1
|152
|Bob Burdick
|1
|153
|Marvin Burke
|1
|154
|Austin Cindric
|1
|155
|Neil Cole
|1
|156
|Jim Cook
|1
|157
|Cole Custer
|1
|158
|Mark Donohue
|1
|159
|Joe Eubanks
|1
|160
|Lou Figaro
|1
|161
|Jimmy Florian
|1
|162
|Larry Frank
|1
|163
|Danny Graves
|1
|164
|Royce Hagerty
|1
|165
|Bobby Hillin
|1
|166
|Justin Haley
|1
|167
|Jim Hurtubise
|1
|168
|John Kieper
|1
|169
|Harold Kite
|1
|170
|Paul Lewis
|1
|171
|Johnny Mantz
|1
|172
|Sam McQuagg
|1
|173
|Casey Mears
|1
|174
|Paul Menard
|1
|175
|Lloyd Moore
|1
|176
|Jerry Nadeau
|1
|177
|Norm Nelson
|1
|178
|Bill Norton
|1
|179
|Phil Parsons
|1
|180
|Dick Passwater
|1
|181
|Lennie Pond
|1
|182
|Bill Rexford
|1
|183
|Jody Ridley
|1
|184
|Shorty Rollins
|1
|185
|Jim Roper
|1
|186
|Earl Ross
|1
|187
|John Rostek
|1
|188
|Johnny Rutherford
|1
|189
|Greg Sacks
|1
|190
|Leon Sales
|1
|191
|Frankie Schneider
|1
|192
|Wendell Scott
|1
|193
|Buddy Shuman
|1
|194
|Regan Smith
|1
|195
|John Soares
|1
|196
|Lake Speed
|1
|197
|Chuck Stevenson
|1
|198
|Daniel Suarez
|1
|199
|Donald Thomas
|1
|200
|Tommy Thompson
|1
|201
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|1
|202
|Art Watts
|1
|203
|Danny Weinberg
|1
|204
|Jack White
|1
Note: Where drivers are tied in race wins, they are organized in alphabetical order
