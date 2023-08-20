Allmendinger ready to "lay it all on the line" at Daytona

Subscribe
A.J. Allmendinger righted the ship with a strong run Sunday at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International and looks forward to one more chance to make the NASCAR Cup playoffs.

Jim Utter
By:
AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Action Industries Chevrolet

Allmendinger had come into the last several weeks with a chance to make the playoffs based on points but had found nothing but discouraging results.

Even last weekend at the Indy Road Course – where Allmendinger was expected to be a contender – went horribly awry as he ended up 26th.

Sunday, however, Allmendinger was able to turn things around in a big way for his No. 16 Kaulig Racing team. He started sixth and finished fourth in a race that saw just one caution and ended with a 30-lap green flag run.

“It was tough these last couple of weeks. These cars are more physically hard to drive than the old Cup car. With the tires not falling off, you still feel like you’re running ‘Q’ laps,” Allmendinger said.

“I’m proud of everyone at Kaulig Racing. The car was fast. I think if we could have gotten up there and cleared the Toyotas there, maybe we had something for William (Byron). It’s so hard to pass in dirty air.

“We’re getting better. Last week was disappointing. I’m proud of myself. I felt like I made no mistakes. That was all I had all day today. It’s something to build on.”

AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Celsius Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Celsius Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

Obviously, Allmendinger and Kaulig would love to make the playoffs – and Daytona certainly provides the necessary ‘wild card’ nature where anything is possible. But at 19th in the series standings, only a win will get Allmendinger into the 16-driver playoff field.

“Of course, we want to win. We want to get in the playoffs,” he said. “We’ll lay it all on the line next week doing it. But it’s just about building momentum and trying to get better.

“I’m always trying to get better. The team is making me better.”

Regardless of the result next week, Allmendinger understands there is a bigger picture to address, which is the continued improvement of Kaulig’s Cup program.

“Our ultimate goal is to keep building and get better. The last couple of weeks we’ve had some speed and struggles. Then we’ve struggled with speed at other places,” he said. “It’s about building.”

