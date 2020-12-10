NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ally joins Alex Bowman in race to help animal rescues

shares
comments
Ally joins Alex Bowman in race to help animal rescues
By:

Ally Financial is kicking off its relationship with Alex Bowman with a donation to a cause dear to the NASCAR driver’s heart.

Bowman is taking over the driving duties of the Ally-sponsored Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet in the Cup series in 2021, following the retirement of seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson from fulltime competition.

Ally announced Thursday it is donating $75,000 to the Humane Society of Charlotte, which expects to transfer more than 600 animals into their shelter in the next two months. The donation will help HSC take in more animals from local transport partners, including animals with special medical or behavioral needs.

Bowman, a rescue dog owner and animal rescue advocate, regularly shares tales of his life with dogs Roscoe and Finn on his social media platforms.

Alex Bowman visits Humane Society of Charlotte

Alex Bowman visits Humane Society of Charlotte

Photo by: Ally Racing

“My dog Roscoe is a rescue that I adopted in 2013 and he has been with me ever since,” said Bowman, 27. “Anything to do with animals hits home for me, no matter what it is.

“Being at the Humane Society of Charlotte last week was really eye opening when it came to everything they do to help animals in our community. Having a partner like Ally that supports local charities, foundations, businesses, and even more is amazing.

“Ally’s donation will truly help the Humane Society of Charlotte and help save animals in Charlotte and the surrounding communities.”

Despite adoptions having increased over the past few months, the COVID-19 pandemic has added more stress on HSC’s resources.

Running the shelter and keeping costs low at the clinic is always challenging, and donations help HSC continue to provide the best care possible for dogs and cats in need.

“As a fellow dog lover with a pack of three rescue pups at home, I was thrilled to learn that Alex shares my passion for animal welfare,” said Andrea Brimmer, Ally’s chief marketing and public relations officer.

“Our donation kicks off our relationship with Alex by being strong advocates for improving the wellbeing of all of our loved ones, including pets.”

Alex Bowman visits Humane Society of Charlotte

Alex Bowman visits Humane Society of Charlotte

Photo by: Ally Racing

Related video

Spire Motorsports taps NBC's Steve Letarte as consultant

Previous article

Spire Motorsports taps NBC's Steve Letarte as consultant
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Alex Bowman
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Deletraz ends Bahrain post-season F2 test on top
FIA F2 FIA F2 / Testing report

Deletraz ends Bahrain post-season F2 test on top

Red Bull's Marko sent congratulatory message to Perez
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull's Marko sent congratulatory message to Perez

Pirelli: Miscommunication led to 2021 F1 tyre criticism
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Pirelli: Miscommunication led to 2021 F1 tyre criticism

Sainz: No explanation given for Abu Dhabi test snub
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz: No explanation given for Abu Dhabi test snub

Latest news

Ally joins Alex Bowman in race to help animal rescues
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ally joins Alex Bowman in race to help animal rescues

Spire Motorsports taps NBC's Steve Letarte as consultant
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Spire Motorsports taps NBC's Steve Letarte as consultant

Daytona Road Course will replace Fontana due to COVID-19 surge
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Daytona Road Course will replace Fontana due to COVID-19 surge

William Byron wants to be 'consistent threat' in Cup Series
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

William Byron wants to be 'consistent threat' in Cup Series

Trending

1
FIA F2

Deletraz ends Bahrain post-season F2 test on top

1h
2
Formula 1

F1 biosphere likely for Australian Grand Prix

6h

Latest news

Ally joins Alex Bowman in race to help animal rescues
NAS

Ally joins Alex Bowman in race to help animal rescues

Spire Motorsports taps NBC's Steve Letarte as consultant
NAS

Spire Motorsports taps NBC's Steve Letarte as consultant

Daytona Road Course will replace Fontana due to COVID-19 surge
NAS

Daytona Road Course will replace Fontana due to COVID-19 surge

William Byron wants to be 'consistent threat' in Cup Series
NAS

William Byron wants to be 'consistent threat' in Cup Series

2021 Daytona 500 to have limited fans in attendance
NAS

2021 Daytona 500 to have limited fans in attendance

Latest videos

Tifft provides health update, discusses racing future 07:55:02
NASCAR Cup
Nov 21, 2020

Tifft provides health update, discusses racing future

McLeod: Forming Live Fast Motorsports ‘decades of dreaming, decades of work’ 07:55:01
NASCAR Cup
Nov 21, 2020

McLeod: Forming Live Fast Motorsports ‘decades of dreaming, decades of work’

First look: Side-by-side Next Gen in-car footage 07:54:24
NASCAR Cup
Nov 19, 2020

First look: Side-by-side Next Gen in-car footage

Jimmie Johnson earns Bill France Award of Excellence 07:54:13
NASCAR Cup
Nov 19, 2020

Jimmie Johnson earns Bill France Award of Excellence

Chase Elliott, Justin Allgaier and Zane Smith named 2020 Most Popular Drivers 07:54:12
NASCAR Cup
Nov 19, 2020

Chase Elliott, Justin Allgaier and Zane Smith named 2020 Most Popular Drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.