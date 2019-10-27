NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville II / Breaking news

Almirola promises to "make it hell" for Kyle Busch

shares
comments
Almirola promises to "make it hell" for Kyle Busch
By:
Oct 27, 2019, 10:29 PM

Aric Almirola vowed to make the final three weeks of the 2019 season 'hell" for Kyle Busch. after the two came together Sunday at Martinsville.

Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Smithfield
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Halloween
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Halloween
Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Smithfield

Almirola was battling with Busch for a spot inside the top-ten when the two came together, resulting in a multi-car accident on the frontstretch.

The crash collected Ryan Preece and Jimmie Johnson as several cars narrowly avoided getting swept up into it. 

 

"He chopped me getting down into (Turn) 3," Almirola told NBCSN after leaving the infield care center. "I tried to squeeze in front of him in the spring on one of the restarts and he about wrecked me in Turn 3. It was returned to him and he didn't like it. He ran me up over the curb and we got together, and ruined our day. "

Almirola felt his team was close to being able to run second or third with another adjustment. Instead, he'll be scored 37th. Busch was able to continue on with left front damage.

"Frustrated. We’ve got three more weeks, and I’m going to make it hell for him," he warned. 

While Almirola is eliminated from the championship playoffs, Kyle Busch is still a title contender and entered this race atop the standings.

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Martinsville II
Author Jim Utter

