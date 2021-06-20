Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hendrick drivers lead Cup practice at Nashville
NASCAR Cup / Nashville Qualifying report

Aric Almirola takes surprise pole in first Nashville Cup race

By:

It’s been a difficult season for Aric Almirola but on Sunday he found a bright spot

Aric Almirola takes surprise pole in first Nashville Cup race

In one of the few qualifying sessions the NASCAR Cup Series has had this season, Almirola went out early and held off all comers to earn the pole for Sunday’s inaugural Ally 400 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

Almirola, who was 12th fastest in Saturday’s lone practice session, put up an average lap speed of 161.992 mph to won his first pole since the 2019 season.

This year, Almirola’s best start was third in the season-opening Daytona 500 and he’d only started 16th or best on four occasions.

“That’s been the hard part about this year – we got in a wreck at Daytona and immediately it puts you in a hole. Every race thereafter just keeps compounding and last week just always haunts you,” Almirola said.

“You can’t ever start fresh the next week because you’re starting deep in the field. Then we’ve had a lot of other trouble and we’re buried in points. It’s so hard to build any momentum off that.

“Finally, a good weekend, to come here and qualify on the pole.”

Kyle Busch, who won Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, ended up second-fastest (161.910 mph), Joey Logano was third (161.850 mph), William Byron was fourth (161.691 mph) and Kyle Larson (161.495 mph) rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 lineup are Chase Elliott, Cole Custer, Alex Bowman, Erik Jones and Ryan Blaney.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 1 29.557     161.992
2 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 1 29.572 0.015 0.015 161.910
3 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 1 29.583 0.026 0.011 161.850
4 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 1 29.612 0.055 0.029 161.691
5 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1 29.648 0.091 0.036 161.495
6 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 1 29.722 0.165 0.074 161.093
7 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 1 29.752 0.195 0.030 160.930
8 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 1 29.811 0.254 0.059 160.612
9 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 1 29.835 0.278 0.024 160.483
10 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 1 29.837 0.280 0.002 160.472
11 21 United States Matt DiBenedetto Ford 1 29.839 0.282 0.002 160.461
12 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 1 29.898 0.341 0.059 160.144
13 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 1 29.905 0.348 0.007 160.107
14 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 1 29.925 0.368 0.020 160.000
15 2 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 1 29.934 0.377 0.009 159.952
16 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 1 29.945 0.388 0.011 159.893
17 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 1 29.986 0.429 0.041 159.675
18 38 Anthony Alfredo Ford 1 29.998 0.441 0.012 159.611
19 42 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 1 30.003 0.446 0.005 159.584
20 37 United States Ryan Preece Chevrolet 1 30.027 0.470 0.024 159.456
21 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 1 30.048 0.491 0.021 159.345
22 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 1 30.098 0.541 0.050 159.080
23 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 1 30.104 0.547 0.006 159.049
24 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 1 30.144 0.587 0.040 158.838
25 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 1 30.169 0.612 0.025 158.706
26 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 1 30.207 0.650 0.038 158.506
27 77 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 1 30.215 0.658 0.008 158.464
28 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 1 30.235 0.678 0.020 158.360
29 6 United States Ryan Newman Ford 1 30.250 0.693 0.015 158.281
30 1 United States Kurt Busch Chevrolet 1 30.299 0.742 0.049 158.025
31 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 1 30.375 0.818 0.076 157.630
32 51 United States J.J. Yeley Chevrolet 1 30.555 0.998 0.180 156.701
33 66 United States Chad Finchum Toyota 1 30.804 1.247 0.249 155.434
34 52 United States Josh Bilicki Ford 1 30.821 1.264 0.017 155.349
35 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 1 30.931 1.374 0.110 154.796
36 53 United States Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 1 31.091 1.534 0.160 154.000
37 15 United States Joey Gase Chevrolet 1 31.145 1.588 0.054 153.733
38 13 United States David Starr Toyota 1 31.691 2.134 0.546 151.084
39 00 United States Quin Houff Chevrolet    
shares
comments

Related video

Hendrick drivers lead Cup practice at Nashville

Previous article

Hendrick drivers lead Cup practice at Nashville
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Germany MotoGP win "makes up for the suffering" - Marquez

27min
2
General

Racetech seats meets new FIA standards

3
Formula 1

Sainz: Ferrari's tyre degradation twice as bad as F1 rivals'

44min
4
Formula 1

French Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

5
Formula 1

A doctor's take: Jules Bianchi brain injury

Latest news
Aric Almirola takes surprise pole in first Nashville Cup race
NAS

Aric Almirola takes surprise pole in first Nashville Cup race

1h
Hendrick drivers lead Cup practice at Nashville
NAS

Hendrick drivers lead Cup practice at Nashville

22h
Chase Elliott's spotter reinstated by NASCAR and Hendrick
NAS

Chase Elliott's spotter reinstated by NASCAR and Hendrick

Jun 18, 2021
Kaulig Racing to launch multi-car NASCAR Cup Series program
Video Inside
NAS

Kaulig Racing to launch multi-car NASCAR Cup Series program

Jun 18, 2021
Alex Bowman and Hendrick agree to contract extension
NAS

Alex Bowman and Hendrick agree to contract extension

Jun 18, 2021
Latest videos
Kaulig Racing, Justin Haley going full-time Cup racing in 2022 04:51
NASCAR Cup
Jun 18, 2021

Kaulig Racing, Justin Haley going full-time Cup racing in 2022

Allmendinger back at Kaulig for full-time Xfinity Series, select Cup events 03:40
NASCAR Cup
Jun 18, 2021

Allmendinger back at Kaulig for full-time Xfinity Series, select Cup events

An inside look at NASCAR’s return to Music City 01:34
NASCAR Cup
Jun 18, 2021

An inside look at NASCAR’s return to Music City

Keselowski on Hendrick Motorsports speed: ‘Like damn’ 00:39
NASCAR Cup
Jun 15, 2021

Keselowski on Hendrick Motorsports speed: ‘Like damn’

Larson on winning NASCAR’s All-Star Race: ‘I can’t believe it’ 01:22
NASCAR Cup
Jun 15, 2021

Larson on winning NASCAR’s All-Star Race: ‘I can’t believe it’

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Kyle Busch holds off Allgaier at Nashville for 100th Xfinity win Nashville
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Kyle Busch holds off Allgaier at Nashville for 100th Xfinity win

Hendrick drivers lead Cup practice at Nashville Nashville
NASCAR Cup

Hendrick drivers lead Cup practice at Nashville

Ryan Preece wins Truck race in NASCAR's return to Nashville Nashville
Video Inside
NASCAR Truck

Ryan Preece wins Truck race in NASCAR's return to Nashville

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins F1 French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix race results: Verstappen wins F1 French GP

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA explains why Perez escaped F1 track limits penalty in France

Germany MotoGP win "makes up for the suffering" - Marquez
MotoGP MotoGP

Germany MotoGP win "makes up for the suffering" - Marquez

Racetech seats meets new FIA standards
General General

Racetech seats meets new FIA standards

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin clarifies rumours about Russian military service

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Commentators: ESPN's Sky Sports commentary team for 2021

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas believes his angry radio message didn't go too far

Latest news

Aric Almirola takes surprise pole in first Nashville Cup race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Aric Almirola takes surprise pole in first Nashville Cup race

Hendrick drivers lead Cup practice at Nashville
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hendrick drivers lead Cup practice at Nashville

Chase Elliott's spotter reinstated by NASCAR and Hendrick
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott's spotter reinstated by NASCAR and Hendrick

Kaulig Racing to launch multi-car NASCAR Cup Series program
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kaulig Racing to launch multi-car NASCAR Cup Series program

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.