Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Race report

Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win

shares
comments
By:

Aric Almirola held off a fast-approaching Christopher Bell to win Thursday night’s first 150-mile Daytona 500 qualifying race.

With the win, Almirola will claim the third starting position in Sunday’s 500.

“All these guys on the team built me an incredible Ford Mustang,” Almirola said. “What a great way to kick off our 10th season together with Smithfield Foods. They’ve been an incredible partner of mine.

“It’s a great way to starts Speedweeks. This thing is really fast. I can’t wait until Sunday. Proud of everybody back at Stewart-Haas Racing.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve got to do an interview at the start/finish line. Things are going great for Tampa Bay!”

While the margin of victory was a mere .041 seconds, Almirola dominated the caution-free race, leading 52 of the 60 laps.

Ryan Newman finished third, Joey Logano was fourth and Ryan Preece clipped Ty Dillon at the finish line to claim the fifth spot.

With Preece the top-finishing non-charter team in the field, reigning Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric claimed the second 500 starting position among open teams based on his qualifying speed.

Alex Bowman started on the pole of the qualifying race thanks to winning the pole Wednesday night for the Daytona 500 but Almirola moved out front after the first lap.

Daniel Suarez went three-wide to grab the lead at the start of Lap 3. Bell got around Suarez to take the lead on Lap 5.

Almirola returned to the lead on Lap 7 as Cindric moved into third. Bell circled back to the front on Lap 8. Almirola returned to the front on Lap 9.

With 45 laps remaining, Almirola led the way followed by Logano and Bell.

With 30 laps to go, Bowman was forced to pit alone under green with what he thought might be engine issues. After his car came to rest in his pit stall, the hood went up on his No. 48 Chevrolet.

If Bowman’s team is forced to change his engine, he’ll have to start the Daytona 500 from the rear of the field.

On Lap 35, a group of Ford drivers elected to pit for fuel and tires and Denny Hamlin inherited the lead.

Cindric was penalized during his stop for speeding on pit road and had to make a pass-through penalty under green.

The group of Chevrolet cars pit with 25 laps remaining, with Hamlin again leading the way.

With 23 to go, Almirola, with some help of fellow Ford drivers, got around Hamlin and reclaimed the lead.

With 15 laps to go, Bowman was back on the track but three laps down and Cindric fell a lap down to the leader as well.

After 50 laps, Almirola continued to lead the way but there were reports he may be close on fuel. Logano was second, Matt DiBenedetto third, Newman fourth and Ty Dillon fifth.

With five laps remaining, Almirola and Logano remained first and second with the Toyotas of Bell and Hamlin close behind.

Tyler Reddick had to start the race from the rear of the field after his team made a transmission change to his No. 8 Chevrolet.

Related video

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

Previous article

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso hospitalized after being hit by a car while riding bike

5h
2
Supercars

Lockdown rumours cast doubt on Supercars test

23min
3
NASCAR Cup

Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win

30min
4
World Superbike

Haslam retains Honda World Superbike seat for 2021

5
Supercars

Iconic Dick Johnson Shell colours to return to Supercars

Latest news
Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win
NAS

Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win

30m
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption
NAS

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

4h
Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona
NAS

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona

10h
Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field
NAS

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field

10h
Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row
NAS

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

Feb 11, 2021
Latest videos
Aric Almirola takes Duel 1 in Daytona 08:26:24
NASCAR Cup
6m

Aric Almirola takes Duel 1 in Daytona

Austin Cindric earns a Daytona 500 starting spot in first Duel 08:26:25
NASCAR Cup
8m

Austin Cindric earns a Daytona 500 starting spot in first Duel

Bowman’s plan for staying up front in Daytona 500: ‘I’m gonna floor it’ 08:26:09
NASCAR Cup
32m

Bowman’s plan for staying up front in Daytona 500: ‘I’m gonna floor it’

Bubba Wallace on emotions of first laps in No. 23: ‘We’re doing big things’ 00:56
NASCAR Cup
18h

Bubba Wallace on emotions of first laps in No. 23: ‘We’re doing big things’

Alex Bowman nabs Busch Pole Award for 2021 Daytona 500 08:25:43
NASCAR Cup
23h

Alex Bowman nabs Busch Pole Award for 2021 Daytona 500

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Qualifying report

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

Bubba Wallace leads opening Daytona 500 practice Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Bubba Wallace leads opening Daytona 500 practice

Trending Today

Alonso hospitalized after being hit by a car while riding bike
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso hospitalized after being hit by a car while riding bike

Lockdown rumours cast doubt on Supercars test
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Lockdown rumours cast doubt on Supercars test

Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Race report

Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win

Haslam retains Honda World Superbike seat for 2021
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Haslam retains Honda World Superbike seat for 2021

Iconic Dick Johnson Shell colours to return to Supercars
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Iconic Dick Johnson Shell colours to return to Supercars

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Preview

2021 Daytona 500 entry list features 44 cars

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi criticises MotoGP for allowing Marquez's Jerez return

Foyt team now “engineering-led” after lacking consistency
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Foyt team now “engineering-led” after lacking consistency

Latest news

Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.