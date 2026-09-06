Arrest made in burglary targeting retired NASCAR Cup driver Dave Marcis

The Buncombe County (North Carolina) Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a break-in involving retired NASCAR Cup driver Dave Marcis. He was out of town with the burglary took place, and several irreplaceable items of NASCAR memorabilia were among the many things stolen.

Marcis started 883 NASCAR Cup races between 1968 and 2002, and only three drivers in history have ever started more races than him at the highest level of the sport. He won five races during his 35-year career, and was the 1975 championship runner-up. He is now 85 years old.

Now, an arrest has been made after a stranger messaged Shawna Beam (the daughter of Marcis) on Facebook.

Per WLOS News 13, who interviewed Beam, a stranger informed her that they had purchased some of what they now believed to be items stolen from the Marcis home at a local flea market in Fletcher, North Carolina. That information led to the arrest of at least one suspect at the time of writing for this piece. They now face felony charges of breaking-and-entering.

Unfortunately, not everything was recovered, and most of it held real sentimental value for the retired racer.

After returning to his Arden home, Marcis called his daughter to ask if she or her husband had been in the house. Several things were taken off shelves and scattered onto the floor, the basement door was pried open, and many items upstairs were completely missing.

"He was gifted some Rolex watches from Roger Penske when he retired, and they took those," said Beam, who added that one-of-kind rings and rifles, and even a firesuit were taken. One of the stolen rifles was a gift from Dale Earnhardt Sr., who was good friends with Marcis.

When Beam tried to console her father by noting that the thieves had not taken everything, he lamented that "they might as well have."

It's been a difficult year for Marcus, as his wife of 60 years, Helen, died in January some eight months ago.