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NASCAR Cup Las Vegas II

Austin Cindric feels like he’s right on the edge of winning

Austin Cindric has had two of his strongest finishes of the year the past two weeks, and believes he’s close to breaking through for a win

Tyler Lauletta
Published:

Austin Cindric had another strong finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, taking fourth place in the South Point 400 to secure his second straight top-five of the Chase.

While Cindric was in the hunt for much of the race, it was Chase Briscoe who took the checkered flag with Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick the most threatening cars to take the win from him in the late laps.

Still, Cindric believes he is right on the cusp of securing a win, and given how the No. 2 team looked both this week and last, there's good reason to believe him.

"I feel like we had a car that was pretty good, and close to capable of winning today," Cindric said. "A lot of déjà vu from last week with the leaders fighting for the win, still giving us the shot there. Just proud of everybody on the No. 2 car, to be able to bring two really fast cars two weeks in a row and really start to execute really well throughout this stretch."

Cindric credited his team for improving over the weekend, as the No. 2 was seventh in qualifying but wound up leading the race for 33 laps, more than any driver other than Briscoe or Denny Hamlin.

"It wasn’t an easy weekend. We didn’t start the race necessarily as close as we needed to. We didn’t start practice necessarily as close as we needed to. Guys worked on it all day, gave us some strengths that we didn’t have before. It takes a great team. That’s what it takes to be good at this level on a consistent basis. Just want to win."

It feels like Cindric is right there, and he'll get another chance to compete for a win next week as the Chase heads to Charlotte. While Cindric is 128 points off of the Chase lead and almost assuredly out of the title race, he's clearly doing his best racing at the right time of the year, and seems ready to turn one of his "so close" days into a victory.

Watch: Race Rewind: Briscoe prevails in wild Las Vegas finish

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