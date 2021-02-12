Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Breaking news

Austin Cindric takes bizarre route into Daytona 500 field

shares
comments
By:

A pit road speeding penalty appeared to derail Austin Cindric’s hopes of making the Daytona 500 but all was not lost.

Cindric, the reigning Xfinity Series champion attempting to make the first Cup Series start of his career, ran well in his 150-mile qualifying race, working his way through the field to be the top finishing non-charter team.

His chance at a good finish took a big hit late in the 60-lap race when he was penalized for speeding during his green-flag pit stop. Cindric, 22, was forced to bring his No. 33 Ford down pit road for a pass-through penalty.

Read Also:

“First of all, I get the bonehead of the race award, speeding in the last section of pit road when I nailed everything else the whole night that I didn’t know how to do,” Cindric said after the race.

“So, my guys can all have a shot punching me wherever they want to.”

He finished 16th in the race and a lap down. But circumstances turned in his favor.

With the benefit of a big shove from Cindric, Ryan Preece just beat Ty Dillon across the finish line to claim fifth-place and became the highest finishing non-charter team.

“Once I got lined up behind (Preece), whether he knew it or not I was going to push him as hard as I could,” Cindric said. “Locked on down the back straightaway.

Preece “got him on the line by a couple hundredths. Some days, it’s your day, I guess.”

According to the rules to set the 500 field, the second spot for open teams from each duel goes to the team with the fastest qualifying lap among the remaining cars – and that was Cindric.

“I’m obviously really happy to get our Ford Mustang into the big show,” he said. “There’s a lot left for me to learn but racing on the biggest stage against the best drivers is an amazing opportunity.”

Related video

Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win

Previous article

Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso hospitalized after being hit by a car while riding bike

7h
2
Supercars

2014 Bathurst 1000 race results

3
Supercars

Who will replace Jamie Whincup at Triple Eight?

4
MotoGP

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory

5
MotoGP

Ducati reveals revised 2021 MotoGP bike livery

Latest news
Austin Cindric takes bizarre route into Daytona 500 field
NAS

Austin Cindric takes bizarre route into Daytona 500 field

26m
Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win
NAS

Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win

1h
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption
NAS

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

6h
Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona
NAS

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona

11h
Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field
NAS

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field

12h
Latest videos
Aric Almirola takes Duel 1 in Daytona 08:26:24
NASCAR Cup
1h

Aric Almirola takes Duel 1 in Daytona

Austin Cindric earns a Daytona 500 starting spot in first Duel 08:26:25
NASCAR Cup
1h

Austin Cindric earns a Daytona 500 starting spot in first Duel

Bowman’s plan for staying up front in Daytona 500: ‘I’m gonna floor it’ 08:26:09
NASCAR Cup
1h

Bowman’s plan for staying up front in Daytona 500: ‘I’m gonna floor it’

Bubba Wallace on emotions of first laps in No. 23: ‘We’re doing big things’ 00:56
NASCAR Cup
19h

Bubba Wallace on emotions of first laps in No. 23: ‘We’re doing big things’

Alex Bowman nabs Busch Pole Award for 2021 Daytona 500 08:25:43
NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021

Alex Bowman nabs Busch Pole Award for 2021 Daytona 500

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field Daytona 500
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Ragan, Preece lock themselves into Daytona 500 field

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Qualifying report

Alex Bowman wins Daytona 500 pole in all-Hendrick front row

Trending Today

Alonso hospitalized after being hit by a car while riding bike
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso hospitalized after being hit by a car while riding bike

2014 Bathurst 1000 race results
Supercars Supercars / Race report

2014 Bathurst 1000 race results

Who will replace Jamie Whincup at Triple Eight?
Supercars Supercars / Opinion

Who will replace Jamie Whincup at Triple Eight?

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory Prime
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory

Ducati reveals revised 2021 MotoGP bike livery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati reveals revised 2021 MotoGP bike livery

IndyCar: OEMs “positive” over 2023 regs despite Ferrari rejection
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar: OEMs “positive” over 2023 regs despite Ferrari rejection

Team Sydney unveils twin fluoro liveries
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Team Sydney unveils twin fluoro liveries

Triple Eight set for Australian GT
GT World Challenge Australia GT World Challenge Australia / Breaking news

Triple Eight set for Australian GT

Latest news

Austin Cindric takes bizarre route into Daytona 500 field
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Austin Cindric takes bizarre route into Daytona 500 field

Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Race report

Aric Almirola tops Christopher Bell for Duel #1 win

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Preview

Starting lineup set for the Duels at Daytona

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.