Austin Dillon leads Friday's Daytona 500 practice

The second practice session for the Daytona 500 is complete, and there were no issues during the hour-long session. Manufacturers stayed with their own, running carefully coordinated groups to minimize risk.

Chevrolet had the biggest group, so it's no surprise that bowties dominated the top ten on the speed. Austin Dillon led the way in the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet (195.63mph), followed by Alex Bowman in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet (195.452mph), and Justin Allgaier in the No. 40 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (195.071mph).

Chase Elliott and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top five, followed by Shane van Gisbergen, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, and Connor Zilisch.

Josh Berry was the top Ford driver in eleventh, while Christopher Bell led the way for Toyota in 21st.

"We got out there, messed around a little bit in the draft," said Dillon, who will start seventh in Sunday's Daytona 500. "Our Chevy has speed, obviously. It's nice to see it atop the board, and last night it was fun out there pushing guys around and really just having the pace we need to be at the front. Tring to take care of it. A few minor adjustments for the heat that we're going to experience on Sunday. Theres' a couple things we've been working on with our new Camaro, but I think it's good."

Dillon's RCR teammate Kyle Busch earned pole position for the 500. In Wednesday's first practice session, Team Penske's Austin Cindric topped the speed charts, but he only reached 187.402mph.

AJ Allmendinger, Ryan Preece, and Casey Mears did not take part in practice as they were still repairing damage sustained in Thursday's Duel qualifying races. Cody Ware also sat out Friday's practice session.

Daytona 500 Practice #2 Full Results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int mph 1 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 11 46.006 195.627 2 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 28 46.047 0.041 0.041 195.452 3 40 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 30 46.137 0.131 0.090 195.071 4 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 30 46.149 0.143 0.012 195.020 5 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 24 46.160 0.154 0.011 194.974 6 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 16 46.239 0.233 0.079 194.641 7 24 William Byron Chevrolet 29 46.242 0.236 0.003 194.628 8 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 19 46.249 0.243 0.007 194.599 9 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 30 46.250 0.244 0.001 194.595 10 88 Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 31 46.257 0.251 0.007 194.565 11 21 Josh Berry Ford 20 46.307 0.301 0.050 194.355 12 10 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 25 46.336 0.330 0.029 194.233 13 38 Zane Smith Ford 34 46.343 0.337 0.007 194.204 14 34 Todd Gilliland Ford 34 46.355 0.349 0.012 194.154 15 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 32 46.357 0.351 0.002 194.145 16 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 32 46.360 0.354 0.003 194.133 17 22 Joey Logano Ford 31 46.375 0.369 0.015 194.070 18 7 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 25 46.389 0.383 0.014 194.012 19 41 Cole Custer Ford 25 46.418 0.412 0.029 193.890 20 2 Austin Cindric Ford 31 46.453 0.447 0.035 193.744 21 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 14 46.495 0.489 0.042 193.569 22 42 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 23 46.523 0.517 0.028 193.453 23 8 Kyle Busch Chevrolet 28 46.540 0.534 0.017 193.382 24 17 Chris Buescher Ford 21 46.640 0.634 0.100 192.967 25 4 Noah Gragson Ford 18 46.645 0.639 0.005 192.947 26 67 Corey Heim Toyota 27 46.910 0.904 0.265 191.857 27 19 Chase Briscoe Toyota 13 46.931 0.925 0.021 191.771 28 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 14 46.943 0.937 0.012 191.722 29 35 Riley Herbst Toyota 18 47.010 1.004 0.067 191.449 30 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 10 47.013 1.007 0.003 191.436 31 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 26 47.021 1.015 0.008 191.404 32 23 Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 12 47.070 1.064 0.049 191.205 33 71 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 7 47.656 1.650 0.586 188.853 34 77 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 5 48.088 2.082 0.432 187.157 35 84 Jimmie Johnson Toyota 18 48.950 2.944 0.862 183.861 36 43 Erik Jones Toyota 19 49.317 3.311 0.367 182.493 37 78 BJ McLeod Chevrolet 11 49.566 3.560 0.249 181.576