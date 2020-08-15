NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Austin Dillon tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Daytona

shares
comments
Austin Dillon tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Daytona
By:
Aug 15, 2020, 2:32 PM

Austin Dillon has become the fourth NASCAR driver who has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday’s race on the Daytona Road Course.

Richard Childress Racing announced Saturday morning that Dillon, 30, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and according to NASCAR protocols he would enter a self-quarantine.

Kaz Grala, who drives a partial Xfinity Series schedule for RCR this season, will compete in Sunday’s Cup Series race on the Daytona Road Course.

According to RCR, Austin’s wife, Whitney and their infant son Ace both remain healthy and symptom-free. In order to return to competition, Dillon will need to receive two negative test results at least 24 hours apart and medical clearance from his doctor.

Dillon joins seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, Cup part-time Brendan Gaughan and Truck series driver Spencer Davis as drivers who have tested positive for COVID-19 this season. Johnson and Davis both missed races as a result.

“RCR takes the safety of our employees, fellow competitors, fans, partners and outside vendors seriously. Based upon recommendations outlined by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), NASCAR and our health partners at Wake-Forest Baptist Health, RCR has enacted procedures and safety protocols designed to minimize the risk of COVID-19 exposure and spread,” a statement from RCR read.

“These guidelines were developed in close consultation with a panel of medical experts with broad experience in infectious diseases, many of whom have been on the front line in treating COVID-19 patients across the country.

“We will continue to adhere to these guidelines in order to protect the health and safety of our employees and their families, and our business partners.”

Dillon is already locked into the 2020 Cup Series playoffs thanks to his victory at Texas and will likely receive a medical waiver from NASCAR for races he misses during his absence at the track.

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Austin Dillon
Author Jim Utter

