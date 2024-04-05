Austin Hill to run partial Cup schedule for RCR this year

Hill is an accomplished NASCAR Xfinity Series driver with eight victories over the last three seasons. He finished a career-best fifth in the championship standings in 2023, narrowly missing the Championship 4. Previously, he competed in the Truck Series, where he also won eight races.

A member of RCR's NXS program since 2022, Hill does have six previous starts in the Cup Series. He made his debut at Michigan in 2022, driving for RCR. His best result came at the 400-mile Daytona race in 2023, placing 14th while driving for Beard Motorsports.

United Rentals will back this Cup effort. He will drive the No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro, making his first start of the year next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. It will be the first time RCR has entered a third Cup car since last summer's race at the Indy RC, where Supercars champ Brodie Kostecki drove the No. 33.

“United Rentals has supported me throughout all of the key moments of my racing career so far, which makes their involvement in my upcoming NASCAR Cup Series starts for Richard Childress Racing that much more special,” said Hill in a release from the team.

“I’m happy to have another opportunity to race in the Cup Series for RCR. The amount of success that we’ve been able to accomplish together in the Xfinity Series makes me excited for this slate of races. It’s not going to be easy, competing against the best drivers on Sundays, but I’m thankful to Richard, everyone at RCR, and United Rentals for allowing this Cup Series schedule to come to life. Racing a Next Gen Chevrolet at a mile-and-a-half will be a new challenge, but one that I’m looking forward to.”