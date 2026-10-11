Behind the scenes of how 11-year-old Brexton Busch prepared for NASCAR Cup burnouts

At the Celebration of Life for Kyle Busch, several people closest to the NASCAR legend gathered at Charlotte Motor Speedway to share memories of the two-time Cup Series champion.

The night ended with his widow, Samantha Busch, giving a heartfelt speech about her husband's life and legacy. As Samantha completed her remarks, she introduced her 11-year-old son Brexton, who pulled out from behind the stage in his father's actual No. 8 Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Cup Chevrolet.

He did burnouts for the roaring crowd, before climbing atop it and replicating Kyle's signature bow with a checkered flag hand-delivered by his four-year-old sister, Lennix.

The Busch family have since released a video showing all of the preparation that went into this touching moment, and how it all began at Richard Childress Racing on September 2.

The video shows the 11-year-old Brexton getting fitted with a far smaller steering wheel than you'd normally see in Cup, and the team made sure he knew just how far the nose of the car stuck out.

2018 Daytona 500 winner and KB's teammate Austin Dillon was right there helping Brexton with every step of the process. Besides the cockpit adjustments, it was the same NASCAR Cup car any team would race on Sunday.

Austin Dillon and Brexton Busch Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

It was also the same blue Lucas Oil No. 8 Kyle drove in his final Cup race during this past May's All-Star Race at Dover (with repairs as it was damaged). That same weekend in Dover, Kyle earned his 234th and final NASCAR win in the Truck race before passing away just days later at 41 years old.

After getting Brexton fitted, they took the car behind the RCR shop where he learned how to properly do a burnout with the 750HP engine.

Dillon coached him on exactly what to do, first working on 360-degree donuts before later attempting straight-line burnouts. He ultimately performed both successfully at the Celebration of Life on October 9.

After his first attempt, they gave him some more front brake as Dillon offered a few more pointers.

"That was fun ... it's a lot of power ... it wasn't as loud as I thought it would be." said Brexton, who again asserted that he didn't feel any nerves at all. He even said that it was easier than he expected it to be.

Brexton Busch stands atop his father Kyle Busch's Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

They even practiced how to climb atop the car after the burnout, with Brexton commenting that he won't "do a Connor Zilisch," referencing when the NASCAR Cup rookie fell off his car in Victory Lane during a 2025 NASCAR O'Reilly race.

As the practice session went on, they brought out a go-kart for Brexton to simulate the exact outline for the burnout choreography.

He then got back behind the wheel of the Camaro ZL1 and pulled it off with relative ease, even blowing out the right-rear tire.

The video goes on to show the night-of with the team continuing to coach him backstage. One RCR member reminded him to just put the clutch in and re-fire if he stalled the car. Brexton confidently replied: "I'm not gonna stall it." Well, he did actually stall it during the real attempt, but knew exactly what to do and quickly re-fired the No. 8.

After successfully pulling off the burnout and greeting the cheering crowd with a bow, he was embraced by his family and congratulated by both Dillon and Richard Childress himself.

You can watch the full behind the scenes video right here:

Watch: Brexton Busch honors dad Kyle with burnout, signature bow