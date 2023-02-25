Subscribe
Bell will start on pole after Fontana qualifying rained out

Christopher Bell will start on the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Auto Club Speedway after persistent rain forced the cancellation of both qualifying sessions for the Cup and Xfinity Series.

Jim Utter
By:
The lineup for Sunday’s Pala Casino 400 was set per the series rulebook and Bell – who finished third in last weekend’s season-opening Daytona 500 – will claim the top starting position.

Bell, who drives the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, has struggled in two previous starts at the 2-mile speedway.

In 2020, his rookie year, Bell’s day ended early when a jack bolt went through the radiator of his car. Last season, Bell started 19th and raced his way up to 13th when he reported he lost water pressure. The team brought him in to blow out the vents and add water.

Bell finished Stage 1 but shortly after a spin in Stage 2 the car overheated and ended his day in 36th.

“I really enjoy Fontana the race track but it hasn’t liked me back,” Bell said. “Statistically it is one of my worst race tracks, but I really enjoy the challenge of it and the layout of it.

“Hopefully we have a good showing this time.”

Joining Bell on the front row is Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who will enjoy his best start in a race since he started second in the 2021 Bristol Dirt Race.

Matt Kenseth in 2009 was the last driver to win the Daytona 500 and second race of the season a week later. Jeff Gordon in 1997 was the only other driver to go back-to-back to begin a year.

Joey Logano will line up third, Alex Bowman fourth and Chris Buescher will round out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 are A.J. Allmendinger, Daniel Suarez, Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick.

Kyle Larson, who won last season’s race, will line up 15th.

NASCAR will still try to get the Xfinity Series race in today, saying: "This afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race remains on schedule. NASCAR will continue to monitor the forecast. Stay tuned for updates regarding today’s race."

Pos. Car No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG-Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
3 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
4 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports  Chevrolet
5 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
6 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing  Chevrolet
7 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing team  Chevrolet
8 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing team  Chevrolet
9 12 Ryan Blaney  Team Penske  Ford
10 4 Kevin Harvick  Stewart-Haas Racing  Ford
11 51 Cody Ware  Rick Ware Racing  Ford
12 7 Corey LaJoie  Spire Motorsports  Chevrolet
13 11 Denny Hamlin  Joe Gibbs Racing  Toyota
14 19 Martin Truex Jr.  Joe Gibbs Racing  Toyota
15 5 Kyle Larson  Hendrick Motorsports  Chevrolet
16 6 Brad Keselowski  RFK Racing  Ford
17 10 Aric Almirola  Stewart-Haas Racing  Ford
18 23 Bubba Wallace  23XI Racing  Toyota
19 2 Austin Cindric  Team Penske  Ford
20 42 Noah Gragson  Legacy Motor Club  Chevrolet
21 8 Kyle Busch  Richard Childress Racing  Chevrolet
22 15 JJ Yeley  Rick Ware Racing  Ford
23 54 Ty Gibbs  Joe Gibbs Racing   Toyota
24 21 Harrison Burton  Wood Brothers Racing  Ford
25 38 Todd Gilliland  Front Row Motorsports  Ford
26 34 Michael McDowell  Front Row Motorsports  Ford
27 41 Ryan Preece  Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 
28 3 Austin Dillon  Richard Childress Racing  Chevrolet
29 31 Justin Haley  Kaulig Racing  Chevrolet
30 78 BJ McLeod  Live Fast Motorsports  Chevrolet
31 14 Chase Briscoe  Stewart-Haas Racing  Ford
32 24 William Byron  Hendrick Motorsports  Chevrolet
33 9 Chase Elliott  Hendrick Motorsports  Chevrolet
34 43 Erik Jones  Legacy Motor Club  Chevrolet
35 45 Tyler Reddick  23XI Racing  Toyota
36 77 Ty Dillon  Spire Motorsports  Chevrolet

 

Jim Utter
