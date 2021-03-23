Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Daniel Suarez: Strong Atlanta performance one "to build on"
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

By:

The NASCAR Cup Series’ first dirt race in more than 50 years also features a return to the use of bias ply tires.

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

In 1989, Goodyear began transitioning from bias play to radial tires in NASCAR competition. None of the current Cup Series drivers have run a bias ply tire in a Cup series race previously.

Because of the dirt track configuration for this weekend’s race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, teams will be running two new Goodyear tire codes this weekend.

While the tires feature the same block-style tread pattern that the Trucks ran at Eldora Speedway as recently as 2019, both the left-side and right-side tire feature construction changes compared to those tire codes.

Bias ply tire for Cup Series dirt race at Bristol

Bias ply tire for Cup Series dirt race at Bristol

Photo by: NASCAR Media

“Bias ply tires are much more compliant than radials because they don’t have a belt package under the tread, making it more able to conform to an uneven dirt surface,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing.

“The other obvious difference between these tires and the ones teams run on Bristol’s concrete surface is the presence of a tread pattern. All of our tires have a tread, but the concrete and asphalt tires do not have a tread pattern.

“These dirt tires have a block-shaped pattern, both to bite into the dirt and evacuate it so the cars have grip.”

The size of the left-side tire also has some differences. The left-side tire is significantly shorter than usual to build in more stagger between the left- and right-side tires.

The tire is based on a dirt modified tire in Goodyear Racing’s tire line, though it has been widened out to 11 inches (from 10 inches on the dirt modified tire) to give the NASCAR cars and trucks more grip.

Cup teams will receive three sets of tires for practice, one set for their qualifying heat race and five sets for the race (four race sets plus one transferred from qualifying).

shares
comments

Related video

Daniel Suarez: Strong Atlanta performance one "to build on"

Previous article

Daniel Suarez: Strong Atlanta performance one "to build on"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

1h
2
Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

3
Supercars

Crompton makes Supercars comeback

4
NASCAR Cup

Daniel Suarez: Strong Atlanta performance one "to build on"

19h
5
Formula 1

F1 drivers free to take a knee on 2021 race grids

26min
Latest news
Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race
NAS

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

1h
Daniel Suarez: Strong Atlanta performance one "to build on"
NAS

Daniel Suarez: Strong Atlanta performance one "to build on"

19h
Alex Bowman: "It felt good to be able to pass cars"
NAS

Alex Bowman: "It felt good to be able to pass cars"

Mar 22, 2021
Larson's "tires were gone" by the time Blaney caught him
Video Inside
NAS

Larson's "tires were gone" by the time Blaney caught him

Mar 22, 2021
Ryan Blaney passes Larson late, captures Atlanta Cup win
Video Inside
NAS

Ryan Blaney passes Larson late, captures Atlanta Cup win

Mar 21, 2021
Latest videos
Final Laps: Ryan Blaney wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway 01:02
NASCAR Cup
19h

Final Laps: Ryan Blaney wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Kyle Larson: Blaney forced me to ‘use my stuff up’ at Atlanta 00:51
NASCAR Cup
Mar 22, 2021

Kyle Larson: Blaney forced me to ‘use my stuff up’ at Atlanta

Final Laps: Ryan Blaney wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway 08:47:10
NASCAR Cup
Mar 21, 2021

Final Laps: Ryan Blaney wins at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Ryan Blaney credits ‘long runs’ for win at Atlanta 08:47:11
NASCAR Cup
Mar 21, 2021

Ryan Blaney credits ‘long runs’ for win at Atlanta

Kevin Harvick on 2001 Atlanta win: ‘I think about that last turn all the time’ 03:42
NASCAR Cup
Mar 20, 2021

Kevin Harvick on 2001 Atlanta win: ‘I think about that last turn all the time’

Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Daniel Suarez: Strong Atlanta performance one "to build on"
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Daniel Suarez: Strong Atlanta performance one "to build on"

Alex Bowman: "It felt good to be able to pass cars"
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Alex Bowman: "It felt good to be able to pass cars"

Ryan Blaney passes Larson late, captures Atlanta Cup win Atlanta
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Race report

Ryan Blaney passes Larson late, captures Atlanta Cup win

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

Crompton makes Supercars comeback
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Crompton makes Supercars comeback

Daniel Suarez: Strong Atlanta performance one "to build on"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Daniel Suarez: Strong Atlanta performance one "to build on"

F1 drivers free to take a knee on 2021 race grids
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers free to take a knee on 2021 race grids

F1 driver training: What's their workout regime, diet, cardio & more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 driver training: What's their workout regime, diet, cardio & more

Alfa Romeo "most surprising team" in F1 testing - Russell
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo "most surprising team" in F1 testing - Russell

Latest news

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Bias ply tires return to Cup Series for Bristol Dirt Race

Daniel Suarez: Strong Atlanta performance one "to build on"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Daniel Suarez: Strong Atlanta performance one "to build on"

Alex Bowman: "It felt good to be able to pass cars"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Alex Bowman: "It felt good to be able to pass cars"

Larson's "tires were gone" by the time Blaney caught him
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Larson's "tires were gone" by the time Blaney caught him

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.