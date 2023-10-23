Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Homestead
News

Blaney "ran out of laps" to catch Bell for Homestead win

Ryan Blaney needed more time to catch Christopher Bell for the win Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but the result was still an important step in the right direction.

Jim Utter
Author Jim Utter
Updated

Blaney, who remains the only Team Penske driver still in the playoffs, showed he and a No. 12 Ford particularly strong on long runs in Sunday’s race.

He ended up leading the second-most laps in the race (53 of 267) and briefly took the lead on a restart with 23 laps to go but drafted back to third.

Blaney moved back into second behind Bell with six laps to go as his car picked up speed and he set his sights on a challenge for the lead. However, while he was gaining ground, he came up 1.185 seconds short at the finish.

“We were trying. We just needed laps. The long run car was really good. I just couldn’t fire-off for 10 laps or so,” Blaney explained. “I think the track cooling off helped those guys. I think we were better in the hotter, slicker conditions when fire-off speed didn’t matter as much, and it fell off quicker.

“It got a little cooler at the end, and we never really found the front-end speed and they did. We ran out of laps a little bit. I am proud of the effort. It was a really good day, we just got beat a little bit there at the end.”

Blaney’s runner-up finish, combined with playoff contenders Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. getting knocked out of the race early, left him fourth in the playoff standings.

With only next Sunday’s race at Martinsville remaining to qualify for the Championship 4, he holds a 10-point cushion over fifth place Tyler Reddick for the final spot.

After a pair of surprisingly strong performances in the last two races, Blaney said he enters the race at Martinsville with renewed confidence.

“I hope we can perform. We’ve had two good weeks in a row at Vegas and here. We have had solid weekends, so hopefully we can do it again next week,” he said.

“It is nice to come in here a decent chunk down and then go to Martinsville in the positive. We just have to perform. We have to run well.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Previous article Larson "pretty upset at myself" over pitroad crash
Next article Bell on NASCAR playoff heroics: "I live for those moments"
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Hamlin's Martinsville position couldn't be "more exciting"

Hamlin's Martinsville position couldn't be "more exciting"

NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II

Hamlin's Martinsville position couldn't be "more exciting" Hamlin's Martinsville position couldn't be "more exciting"

Spire Motorsports adds second Truck entry for Phoenix finale

Spire Motorsports adds second Truck entry for Phoenix finale

NASCAR Truck
Homestead

Spire Motorsports adds second Truck entry for Phoenix finale Spire Motorsports adds second Truck entry for Phoenix finale

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

SUPC Supercars

Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United Mostert signs long-term Supercars deal with Walkinshaw Andretti United

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

F1 Formula 1
Mexico City GP

Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe