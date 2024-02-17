Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Daytona 500
Interview

Blaney wants fellow drivers to "be smart" after 55G Daytona crash

Ryan Blaney has no illusions over the need to push to gain positions at superspeedways races like Talladega and Daytona but is tired of being on bad end of them when they go wrong.

Jim Utter
Author Jim Utter
Updated

The reigning NASCAR Cup champion has been the unfortunate victim of several recent poor choices at Daytona International Speedway, including in his Daytona 500 qualifying race on Thursday night.

An accordion-like accident erupted with 14 of 60 laps to go while Blaney was battling in fourth. Behind him, Brad Keselowski got into the back of Kyle Busch, who then hit Byron, whose No. 24 Chevrolet then hooked Blaney’s No. 12 Ford.

Blaney went head-on into the wall and his car briefly erupted in flames. He was uninjured except for lingering muscle soreness.

The normally soft-spoken Blaney was rightfully quite agitated in interviews after the accident but said he realizes that pushing is a necessary evil of superspeedway strategy.

“You see more pushing now. The only time you pushed more was the tandem racing, but that was solid connection being on somebody and now the bumpers kind of being round you kind of see the cars get out of control more,” Blaney said Saturday.

“But, I think you have to push hard and I fully understand that. I’ve pushed people hard, but I try to take care of people. As the pusher, you are responsible for the guy in front of you.

“You have just as much responsibility to make sure that you don’t shove the guy in front of you through somebody and you have to understand where you have to let him go.”

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/PEAK Ford Mustang, crash

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Menards/PEAK Ford Mustang, crash

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

That distinction may seem a small one, but it can make all the difference between helping a driver complete a pass and gaining a position or igniting a multi-car accident.

“Pushing is a huge game and I’m fine, you can push the hell out of me, but you’ve just got to be smart where you do it and how you get on somebody, and you have to be knowledgeable of what spots are good to do it and what spots are bad to do it,” Blaney said.

“I’m not upset with hard pushes because that’s what it takes to go forward in this game. You just have to be smart about where you do it and the timing of it and letting someone go.”

Moving on from the crash

Blaney said he tries not to let is frustration from bad incidents linger and by Friday morning he had for the most part “moved on.”

“You get over these things pretty quick, so it’s just when those things happen you get frustrated about it,” he said. “Like, ‘Gosh, I can’t believe I got right-reared for the third time at this place in a row.’ That’s the frustrating part about it and it’s like, ‘When is this going to end?’

“It’s like the tale of two race tracks for me. Talladega, for some reason, we have really good fortune and I don’t really get caught up in many incidents and run up towards the front.

“Here at this place the last few times I’ve been here I just can’t do no right and just feel like I get caught up in a product of someone else’s mess and that’s just a product of it.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article Larson not thinking about Indy "every single waking moment of my life"
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona postponed to Monday

NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona postponed to Monday

NASCAR XFINITY
Daytona

NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona postponed to Monday NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona postponed to Monday

Jesse Love on pole for Daytona NASCAR Xfinity race; SVG 5th

Jesse Love on pole for Daytona NASCAR Xfinity race; SVG 5th

NASCAR XFINITY
Daytona

Jesse Love on pole for Daytona NASCAR Xfinity race; SVG 5th Jesse Love on pole for Daytona NASCAR Xfinity race; SVG 5th

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Perez feels better prepared to get on top of Red Bull’s new RB20

Perez feels better prepared to get on top of Red Bull’s new RB20

F1 Formula 1
Red Bull Racing launch

Perez feels better prepared to get on top of Red Bull’s new RB20 Perez feels better prepared to get on top of Red Bull’s new RB20

Bathurst 12 Hour: Porsche beats Mercedes to victory in rain-hit race

Bathurst 12 Hour: Porsche beats Mercedes to victory in rain-hit race

IGTC Intercontinental GT Challenge
Bathurst 12 Hours

Bathurst 12 Hour: Porsche beats Mercedes to victory in rain-hit race Bathurst 12 Hour: Porsche beats Mercedes to victory in rain-hit race

Daytona 500 Classic: McMurray digs NASCAR out of a hole

Daytona 500 Classic: McMurray digs NASCAR out of a hole

NAS NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 Classic: McMurray digs NASCAR out of a hole Daytona 500 Classic: McMurray digs NASCAR out of a hole

NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona postponed to Monday

NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona postponed to Monday

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Daytona

NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona postponed to Monday NASCAR Xfinity race at Daytona postponed to Monday

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe