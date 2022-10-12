Bowman to miss at least the next three NASCAR Cup races

Bowman, 29, suffered a concussion in a wreck early in the Sept. 25 race at Texas Motor Speedway. He went on to finish the race but has not competed since.

In a statement, Hendrick Motorsports said Bowman was evaluated Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh, Pa., by Dr. Michael “Micky” Collins, clinical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program.

“We have a tremendous amount of respect for the entire staff at UPMC,” said Jeff Andrews, president and general manager of Hendrick Motorsports. “Our priority continues to be Alex’s recovery and long-term health, and we will follow the plan that Dr. Collins and his team recommend.

“We’re not looking past the next three races and will evaluate plans for the season finale (at Phoenix Raceway) as the event approaches.”

After missing his second consecutive race last weekend, Bowman was officially eliminated from the 2022 series playoffs.

Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson, 24, will continue to fill in for Bowman in Hendrick’s No. 48 Chevrolet this weekend at Las Vegas, Oct. 23 at Homestead, Fla., and Oct. 30 at Martinsville, Va.

Bowman is the second series driver sidelined this season with a concussion. Kurt Busch was injured in wreck during qualifying on July 23 at Pocono Raceway and has not raced since.

Busch has a press conference scheduled for Saturday morning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when he is expected to update his racing timeline.