Bowyer: NASCAR better than "anything F1 brings to the U.S."
Former NASCAR Cup Series driver and now Fox Sports analyst Clint Bowyer is so certain of NASCAR’s positive momentum, he’s willing to bet on it.
During a media availability on Friday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with Fox Sports TV’s NASCAR talent, the group was asked about the increased number of Formula 1 races in the United States and whether its interest could rival that of NASCAR racing.
“This is tailor-made for you,” Bowyer said of Sunday’s preseason Busch Light Clash, which will take place for the second consecutive season on a ¼-mile asphalt oval inside the coliseum. “You have action like the sport’s never had and a format – we take a break and put on a concert for crying out loud.
“I guarantee you I’ll put my money up against this product versus anything F1 brings to the United States.”
Kurt Busch, 23XI Racing, Toyota Camry Monster Energy
Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images
Fox Sports’ lap-by-lap announcer Mike Joy, who has been a part of the live broadcast of 43 Daytona 500s, was a bit more nuanced with his comparison.
“I did Formula 1 for Fox from 1998 to 2000 with Derek Bell, a fantastic driver and a great analyst and we had the same 300,000 viewers every week. The rating never varied, whether it was on Fox or Fox Sports Net or however it was positioned,” he said. “It was very hard to grow out of that.
“Certainly, ‘Drive to Survive’ has brought a whole new audience to Formula 1 – people who enjoy reality TV, people who enjoy soap operas. Racing is a soap opera, it’s just different the way it plays out on Sunday.
“Formula 1 is a worldwide phenomenon and I think it’s completely different from NASCAR, especially in regard to the workings within the teams. I think here NASCAR is much more of an every-driver-for-himself structure than Formula 1.”
The “Drive to Survive” docuseries on Netflix has been credited with stirring the interest of F1 racing among the American audience.
F1 held two races in the United States last season – Circuit of the Americas and the Miami Grand Prix – and is adding a third in 2023, with a street race in Las Vegas in November.
According to Nielsen Media Research, F1 races averaged around 1.3 million viewers in the U.S. last season, up from around 965,000 the previous year. F1 has been doing better than NASCAR in some races among viewers in the 18-49 demographic.
Clash at the L.A. Coliseum: Entry list, how to watch, schedule & more
Auto Club Speedway will not be part of 2024 NASCAR schedule
Latest news
Haley tops qualifying, heat race lineup set for Clash
Haley tops qualifying, heat race lineup set for Clash Haley tops qualifying, heat race lineup set for Clash
Martin Truex Jr. fastest in hectic Clash practice in Los Angeles
Martin Truex Jr. fastest in hectic Clash practice in Los Angeles Martin Truex Jr. fastest in hectic Clash practice in Los Angeles
Bathurst 12 Hour: SunEnergy1 Mercedes leads at half way
Bathurst 12 Hour: SunEnergy1 Mercedes leads at half way Bathurst 12 Hour: SunEnergy1 Mercedes leads at half way
Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen’s Mercedes leads after first quarter
Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen’s Mercedes leads after first quarter Bathurst 12 Hour: Van Gisbergen’s Mercedes leads after first quarter
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
Marques on taking on NASCAR The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
Pros and cons of Next Gen Cup car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Cindric won the Daytona 500 How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in 2022 Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn harsh lesson How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
Larson's long way round to Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is preparing for 2022 car How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Wallace’s win is huge for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.