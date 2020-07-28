Brad Daugherty joins NASCAR on NBC broadcast team

Daugherty, a retired basketball player, previously worked with ESPN as a NASCAR analyst. He will make his debut on the NBC broadcast during the Michigan doubleheader the weekend of August 8-9.

He will serve as part of a team of in-studio analysts during pre and post-race coverage alongside Dale Jarrett and Kyle Petty. He will also be in the booth for select NASCAR Xfinity Series races.

“I’m extremely excited and I’m looking forward to spending time with all of the folks at NBC Sports and talk racing,” said Daugherty. “I want to thank NBC Sports for giving me this historic opportunity and share my passion and insight about this sport that I’ve loved for more than 30 years. I’m boisterous, I love to laugh and talk, and I think my excitement will translate to the viewers watching at home.”

“Brad’s energy, emotion and passion for NASCAR make him a perfect fit for the NBC Sports team,” said Jeff Behnke, vice president of NASCAR production and motorsports, NBC Sports. “His ability to inform, entertain and simply share his love of the sport will be terrific for the fans and viewers.”