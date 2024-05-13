All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia
NASCAR Cup Darlington
Interview

Keselowski: "This is just another chapter" after first win with RFK

Brad Keselowski’s long journey to transform RFK Racing back into a perennial NASCAR championship contender is far from complete, but it took a vital step forward – or maybe two – on Sunday.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Castrol Ford Mustang.

Photo by: Danny Hansen / NKP / Motorsport Images

In the nearly three seasons since Keselowski joined Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing as a part-owner and full-time driver, the organization has undergone vast changes evident in everything from facility upgrades to performance on the track.

What was still lacking, however, was a win by Keselowski, not just as part of the RFK organization, but his most recent Cup Series victory came 110 races ago, in April 2021 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway when he was still driving for team owner Roger Penske.

Keselowski had been able to witness firsthand the return to competitiveness of the Roush organization but was still missing out on his own Victory Lane celebration.

No longer.

After Keselowski’s teammate, Chris Buescher, and Tyler Reddick collided racing for the lead with nine of 293 laps remaining Sunday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Keselowski – then running third – inherited the lead when Reddick and Buescher were both eventually forced to pit with flat tires.

Watch: Brad Keselowski wins Goodyear 400 at Darlington to end winless streak

Keselowski then deftly held off upstart Ty Gibbs to clinch his first win in the No. 6 Ford and RFK Racing’s first victory at the iconic Darlington track since 2006.

“It’s been a heck of a ride. So much has changed over the last three years from when I walked in the door, and I see just a group that keeps getting stronger,” Keselowski said. “It’s tough because I feel like there’s been a lot of two-step forwards, one step back, and you keep doing those and you keep doing those.

“Everybody kind of looks at it like, ‘We just took these two steps forward, why are we taking another step back,’ and it leads to the next gain. We took a pretty big step back over the off-season. It was with a lot of intentionality in a couple critical categories.

“We paid for that dearly to start the year and kind of lost some performance. But it was in the name of being able to do this right here: Win races honest and be competitive, and the two steps forward are just now being realized.”

The rise of Roush

Prior to Keselowski’s arrival at RFK, team owner Jack Roush had a rich history in NASCAR competition with multiple championships across all three NASCAR national series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks – and had amassed 325 wins.

However, the organization fell on hard times and its most recent championship came in 2015 (Buescher in Xfinity) and before Buescher’s win in the 2022 season, its most recent Cup win came in 2017 (with Ricky Stenhouse Jr.).

Now, the organization has two full-time teams capable of winning any weekend and is on track to have both drivers in the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

While the victory on Sunday was important in many ways for Keselowski and RFK, make no mistake, the ride is far from over.

“I think no matter what you do in life, you want to leave a mark, some in other ways than others. I’m really proud of the career I’ve had at Penske and always will be. It was a really special place to work with some special people,” Keselowski said.

“This is just another chapter, right? It doesn’t replace that chapter. But it’s another chapter where I can look in the mirror and say that I’m leaving some kind of mark on the sport, maybe even some of the people.”

Keselowski said he takes as much pride in seeing young people enter the sport and helping them achieve success as he does his own.

“So, it’s just another chapter for me. I don’t know what the next chapter will be. I’m not done with this one. I hope I’ve got a lot more pages to write,” he said.

“Took a little longer than I would have liked to have gotten an official win, although I did win the (Daytona) Duel right there right out of the gate, but I guess that doesn’t count, does it.

“I’m just thrilled that I’m able to put some meaningful pages in this chapter, and I hope there’s a lot more to come.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article NASCAR to launch in-season bracket tournament for $1 million prize
Next article Stewart-Haas Racing impresses with double top-five at Darlington

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
"Pissed off" Buescher confronts Reddick after late-race contact

"Pissed off" Buescher confronts Reddick after late-race contact

NASCAR Cup
Darlington
"Pissed off" Buescher confronts Reddick after late-race contact
Irritated Blaney says it was Byron's "responsibility to leave room"

Irritated Blaney says it was Byron's "responsibility to leave room"

NASCAR Cup
Darlington
Irritated Blaney says it was Byron's "responsibility to leave room"
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Evans feels “new ideas” are required after WRC Portugal struggles

Evans feels “new ideas” are required after WRC Portugal struggles

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
Evans feels “new ideas” are required after WRC Portugal struggles
Acosta: French GP was first chance for "something big" in MotoGP

Acosta: French GP was first chance for "something big" in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP
French GP
Acosta: French GP was first chance for "something big" in MotoGP
Newgarden “missing” Cindric at Indy, Porsche sportscar boss replaces him

Newgarden “missing” Cindric at Indy, Porsche sportscar boss replaces him

Indy IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Newgarden “missing” Cindric at Indy, Porsche sportscar boss replaces him
DTM's new Full Course Yellow rule receives heavy criticism from teams

DTM's new Full Course Yellow rule receives heavy criticism from teams

DTM DTM
DTM's new Full Course Yellow rule receives heavy criticism from teams

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia