NASCAR Cup Martinsville II

Brad Keselowski increased RFK ROI, free to pursue next opportunity

The 2012 Cup Series champion believes so much in NASCAR's potential

Matt Weaver

Edited: Oct 31, 2026, 6:13 PM

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Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

Photo by: Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

Brad Keselowski was going to have a press conference on Saturday at Martinsville Speedway regardless but the tone and tenor of this conversation depended on the results of a meeting.

That meeting with RFK Racing leadership resulted in Keselowski formally being granted his impending release from the organization, where he is now completely free to pursue driving and ownership opportunities with any team or manufacturer.

“I don't want to speak for other people,” Keselowski said. “Clearly, I was going to have this press conference regardless. Would the topic have been different without the release? Probably. Yes, it would have, but I'm thankful that this is the topic and that we're forging a path forward.”

In fact, before leaving the media center at Martinsville Speedway, he flashed the note cards he had on him that showed scratched out notes replaced by new talking points.

RFK and Keselowski reached a 'verbal agreement' on his separation

This allows Keselowski to pursue new opportunities

There are 'a number' of opportunities for Keselowski

Keselowski is not ready to retire

The new agreement allows him to sign a new deal now

The process is now underway for him to begin selling his 20% stake

Motorsport.com understands that Keselowski had a six percent ownership stake in RFK Racing. Keselowski acquired his options to reach a 20 percent stake. That is when Keselowski and a consortium of investors attempted to purchase the team outright. Those overtures were denied but the impending sell, in totality, increased his overall return on investment.

Keselowski was going to have a press conference on Saturday at Martinsville Speedway regardless but the tone and tenor of this conversation depended on the results of a meeting.

That meeting with RFK Racing leadership resulted in Keselowski formally being granted his impending release from the organization, where he is now completely free to pursue driving and ownership opportunities with any team or manufacturer.

“I don't want to speak for other people,” Keselowski said. “Clearly, I was going to have this press conference regardless. Would the topic have been different without the release? Probably. Yes, it would have, but I'm thankful that this is the topic and that we're forging a path forward.”

In fact, before leaving the media center at Martinsville Speedway, he flashed the note cards he had on him that showed scratched-out notes replaced by new talking points.

“I would say that I made a very serious offer to purchase RFK,” Keselowski said. “I can't go into the specifics of what it was. There's a lot of interest in this sport right now, tremendous interest in this sport on the ownership front, and it's never been hotter. We didn't necessarily get there as an industry the way I think we'd like to have got there with the different lawsuits and all those things, but the closing of the (NASCAR, 23XI, FRM antitrust) lawsuit here in the last 12 months has dramatically affected the perception of the sport, in particular in New York City and where a lot of these big investment firms are.

“The sport is now viewed as an asset, an ownership asset that has certainty and has a level of stability and the valuations have dramatically increased along with interest. So that's not unique to my situation. I think there's a couple of announcements that are going to come out here in the next few months in a similar vein and the sport's going to feel the effect of that, I think in a very positive way shortly.”

Keselowski is specifically saying that the results of the antitrust trial, in which NASCAR settled an agreement that gave all teams permanent charters, increased the value of those assets in a tangible way.

This created a lot of interest in NASCAR from Private Equity Investment firms.

Thus, Keselowski is in a position to see what options are out there to facilitate his desire to compete for Cup Series wins and championships as a driver while also executing a vision on the ownership and management side.

Ultimately, RFK Racing president Chip Bowers said they wanted Keselowski to relinquish his driving responsibilities and focus more on competition-related matters.

“I want to contend for wins,” Keselowski said. “I want to contend for wins as a driver, an owner, an operator, a manager, all the above. I want to be a part of seeing people be successful. I want to be a part of writing the script that is the future of this sport so that it can endure hopefully for decades and generations to come.

“That's probably what I value the most. I've given a big part of my life to this sport and I have a love for it and it's fans and everything that makes it go. I want to be a part of that lifestyle and that privilege for many years to come.”

That primarily means in the Cup Series but Keselowski continues to point towards an interest in returning to the Truck Series where he and his father before him owned teams.

“I would not say option B. I would not say option A,” Keselowski said. “I don't know if I have enough clarity on that. I'm obviously very interested in remaining a part of the Cup Series in a really meaningful way. I have a lot of interest in the Triple Crown. I think we'll see how it plays out and what the opportunities cement themselves to be and go from there.”

The Triple Crown references adding a trucks championship to his Cup and O’Reilly Series titles. That would mean once again owning his Brad Keselowski Racing truck team that closed in 2017.

“I'd say there's a strong chance with no certainty,” Keselowski said. “I have all the assets to do a truck team right now and it's certainly something that interests me, but I'm not ready to commit to anything of that level.

“So again, I'm going to wait and see what all the opportunities present themselves to be fully. Right now they're kind of on the peripheral and I can now engage in meaningful discussions that I couldn't before and I think I'll weigh all those options here very shortly.”

Keselowski repeatedly said there are numerous options that could get him on the Cup Series grid next season, and some of them may not formally present themselves until as late as February, so this may not come quickly.

That could even be a return to RFK purely as a driver for any number of races. Keselowski said he values being part of a leadership group, but in the short-term, that is not a requirement.

“I would say it does not have to be, no,” Keselowski said. “That's not like a prerequisite. I certainly don't want to limit the opportunities to if I don't own the team or control the different aspects that I wouldn't do it, but I would say that it is something I do value for sure.”

And even having the RFK Racing partnership ultimately not pan out long term, Keselowski is very optimistic about the value to be had in owning Cup Series charters. He very much wants to put into that and reap the benefits of that next investment.

“I would say NASCAR as a property went through, just to be transparent, went through a downturn here in the last 8-10 years, and it's having a good moment right now,” Keselowski said. “There's always a metric you can point to that's unfavorable, whether that's in attendance or a TV viewership metric, but there are a lot of very favorable metrics inside the garage area, and one of those is clearly the team ownership model. It has a level of sustainability it didn't have before. It doesn't mean it's necessarily profitable, but it's sustainable and that's a win.

“On the partnership level, very specifically, a number of things have happened that I think are positive to NASCAR as a space or sports as a whole as a space as you continue to see kind of the fragmentation of the media model outside of live sports. Live sports have kind of turned into this last bastion of advertising outside of buying an ad on Facebook or Google.

“I think a lot of Fortune 500 companies or a lot of companies that are marketing and have the wherewithal to be involved in NASCAR are starting to have fatigue over the Googles and the Facebooks and so forth. So that brings them to live sports in a way to tell their story that's unique. Those two things as a whole are driving a success story in NASCAR and a narrative that I think is different than what it was 10 years ago.”

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