Brad Keselowski joins exclusive group with special career milestone

While Brad Keselowski decision to stay out on older tires didn't work out, he still managed to reach a special career milestone at WWT Raceway. In his 621st start, Keselowski led his 10,000th lap, becoming just the 24th driver in Cup Series history to reach that number.

The most recent to do so before Keselowski was Joey Logano, doing so at Richmond Raceway one month ago.

Keselowski made his Cup debut in 2008, and led his first lap in perhaps the most sensational way a driver ever could. Keselowski collided with Carl Edwards on the final lap of the 2009 spring race at Talladega, sending Edwards flipping through the air as the then-rookie Keselowski earned his first-ever Cup win ... all while leading only the final lap.

Since that dramatic day, Keselowski has won 36 Cup races, and at Gateway, crossed the threshold of 10,000 laps led. He led 55 laps en route to an 12th-place finish this past weekend. His season-high for laps led was 1,540 during the 2014 season, where he also won six races.

Of the 24 drivers to lead 10,000 laps in the NASCAR Cup Series, all but three are champions (Denny Hamlin, Mark Martin, Junior Johnson).

Here's a look at the full list of drivers in this exclusive 10,000 club:

NASCAR Cup drivers who have led at least 10,000 laps

(as of September 14, 2026)

Driver Laps Led Years Active 1. Richard Petty 51,514 1958-1992 2. Cale Yarborough 31,556 1957-1988 3. Bobby Allison 27,556 1961-1988 4. Dale Earnhardt 25,714 1975-2001 5. David Pearson 25,422 1960-1989 6. Jeff Gordon 24,936 1992-2016 7. Darrell Waltrip 23,134 1972-2000 8. Rusty Wallace 19,951 1980-2005 9. Kyle Busch 19.486 2004-2026 10. Jimmie Johnson 18,941 2001-Present 11. Denny Hamlin 17,267 2005-Present 12. Kevin Harvick 16,058 2021-2023 13. Bobby Isaac 13,210 1961-1976 14. Junior Johnson 13,021 1953-1966 15. Mark Martin 12,879 1981-2013 16. Tony Stewart 12,815 1999-2016 17. Martin Truex Jr. 12,747 2004-2025 18. Matt Kenseth 11,769 1998-2020 19. Bill Elliott 11,413 1976-2012 20. Kyle Larson 11,120 2013-Present 21. Ned Jarrett 10,358 1953-1966 22. Kurt Busch 10,292 2000-2022 23. Joey Logano 10,103 2008-Present 24. Brad Keselowski 10,020 2008-Present

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