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NASCAR Cup Gateway

Brad Keselowski joins exclusive group with special career milestone

At Gateway, Keselowski became just the 24th driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to lead 10,000 laps

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

Photo by: Amy Kontras via Getty Images

While Brad Keselowski decision to stay out on older tires didn't work out, he still managed to reach a special career milestone at WWT Raceway. In his 621st start, Keselowski led his 10,000th lap, becoming just the 24th driver in Cup Series history to reach that number.

The most recent to do so before Keselowski was Joey Logano, doing so at Richmond Raceway one month ago.

Keselowski made his Cup debut in 2008, and led his first lap in perhaps the most sensational way a driver ever could. Keselowski collided with Carl Edwards on the final lap of the 2009 spring race at Talladega, sending Edwards flipping through the air as the then-rookie Keselowski earned his first-ever Cup win ... all while leading only the final lap.

Since that dramatic day, Keselowski has won 36 Cup races, and at Gateway, crossed the threshold of 10,000 laps led. He led 55 laps en route to an 12th-place finish this past weekend. His season-high for laps led was 1,540 during the 2014 season, where he also won six races.

Of the 24 drivers to lead 10,000 laps in the NASCAR Cup Series, all but three are champions (Denny Hamlin, Mark Martin, Junior Johnson).

Here's a look at the full list of drivers in this exclusive 10,000 club:

NASCAR Cup drivers who have led at least 10,000 laps

(as of September 14, 2026)

Driver Laps Led Years Active
1. Richard Petty 51,514 1958-1992
2. Cale Yarborough

31,556

 1957-1988
3. Bobby Allison  27,556 1961-1988
4. Dale Earnhardt 25,714 1975-2001
5. David Pearson 25,422 1960-1989
6. Jeff Gordon  24,936 1992-2016
7. Darrell Waltrip 23,134 1972-2000
8. Rusty Wallace 19,951 1980-2005
9. Kyle Busch 19.486 2004-2026
10. Jimmie Johnson 18,941 2001-Present
11. Denny Hamlin 17,267 2005-Present
12. Kevin Harvick 16,058 2021-2023
13. Bobby Isaac 13,210 1961-1976
14. Junior Johnson 13,021 1953-1966
15. Mark Martin 12,879 1981-2013
16. Tony Stewart 12,815 1999-2016
17. Martin Truex Jr.  12,747 2004-2025
18. Matt Kenseth 11,769 1998-2020
19. Bill Elliott 11,413 1976-2012
20. Kyle Larson 11,120 2013-Present
21. Ned Jarrett 10,358 1953-1966
22. Kurt Busch 10,292 2000-2022
23. Joey Logano 10,103 2008-Present
24. Brad Keselowski 10,020 2008-Present

Watch: Race Rewind: Larson outlasts chaos for breakthrough win

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