Brad Keselowski joins exclusive group with special career milestone
At Gateway, Keselowski became just the 24th driver in NASCAR Cup Series history to lead 10,000 laps
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing
Photo by: Amy Kontras via Getty Images
While Brad Keselowski decision to stay out on older tires didn't work out, he still managed to reach a special career milestone at WWT Raceway. In his 621st start, Keselowski led his 10,000th lap, becoming just the 24th driver in Cup Series history to reach that number.
The most recent to do so before Keselowski was Joey Logano, doing so at Richmond Raceway one month ago.
Keselowski made his Cup debut in 2008, and led his first lap in perhaps the most sensational way a driver ever could. Keselowski collided with Carl Edwards on the final lap of the 2009 spring race at Talladega, sending Edwards flipping through the air as the then-rookie Keselowski earned his first-ever Cup win ... all while leading only the final lap.
Since that dramatic day, Keselowski has won 36 Cup races, and at Gateway, crossed the threshold of 10,000 laps led. He led 55 laps en route to an 12th-place finish this past weekend. His season-high for laps led was 1,540 during the 2014 season, where he also won six races.
Of the 24 drivers to lead 10,000 laps in the NASCAR Cup Series, all but three are champions (Denny Hamlin, Mark Martin, Junior Johnson).
Here's a look at the full list of drivers in this exclusive 10,000 club:
NASCAR Cup drivers who have led at least 10,000 laps
(as of September 14, 2026)
|Driver
|Laps Led
|Years Active
|1. Richard Petty
|51,514
|1958-1992
|2. Cale Yarborough
|
31,556
|1957-1988
|3. Bobby Allison
|27,556
|1961-1988
|4. Dale Earnhardt
|25,714
|1975-2001
|5. David Pearson
|25,422
|1960-1989
|6. Jeff Gordon
|24,936
|1992-2016
|7. Darrell Waltrip
|23,134
|1972-2000
|8. Rusty Wallace
|19,951
|1980-2005
|9. Kyle Busch
|19.486
|2004-2026
|10. Jimmie Johnson
|18,941
|2001-Present
|11. Denny Hamlin
|17,267
|2005-Present
|12. Kevin Harvick
|16,058
|2021-2023
|13. Bobby Isaac
|13,210
|1961-1976
|14. Junior Johnson
|13,021
|1953-1966
|15. Mark Martin
|12,879
|1981-2013
|16. Tony Stewart
|12,815
|1999-2016
|17. Martin Truex Jr.
|12,747
|2004-2025
|18. Matt Kenseth
|11,769
|1998-2020
|19. Bill Elliott
|11,413
|1976-2012
|20. Kyle Larson
|11,120
|2013-Present
|21. Ned Jarrett
|10,358
|1953-1966
|22. Kurt Busch
|10,292
|2000-2022
|23. Joey Logano
|10,103
|2008-Present
|24. Brad Keselowski
|10,020
|2008-Present
Watch: Race Rewind: Larson outlasts chaos for breakthrough win
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