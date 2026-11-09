NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami

Brad Keselowski reflects on 2026 and expects "lots of soul searching" in off-season

Keselowski isn't sure what the future holds after splitting from RFK Racing

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 9, 2026, 4:06 PM

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Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing

Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Brad Keselowski does not know what he'll be doing in 2027. The former NASCAR Cup Series champion with 36 career wins and over 600 starts at the highest level of the sport will leave RFK Racing where he is a co-owner due to differences with the rest of the ownership group.

He remains a passive investor until he can sell his 20% share, but the real question is where the 42-year-old will be racing next year.

Following the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Keselowski took to social media for some end-of-year reflections.

In the thread, Keselowski said that 2026 was a "huge rollercoaster of high and lows to process." He began the year by recovering from a broken leg and walking with a cane, nearly winning the Daytona 500. Unfortunately, he ultimately went winless and was the only RFK driver to miss the Chase.

He also took a moment to remember Greg Biffle and Kyle Busch, two NASCAR legends that dies tragically within the last year.

Keselowski went on to praise the increase in horsepower for the Next Gen car, believing short tracks were "much improved 2025 vs 2026."

But then he began diving deeper, noting how the 'Big 3' teams remain at the top -- "The top teams are still with the big 3 organizations of Hendrick, Gibbs and Penske. Don’t expect this to change without significant rules changes to even out their car’s speed advantage."

On the business side, he said that "minimum operating costs for the teams are very high, this has been very difficult for the tier 3 teams/sport to manage and causing compromises like limited weekends & testing. Inflation, technology & powertrain rules are all major factors/challenges to solve."

With the settlement that came out of the 23XI/FRM vs. NASCAR antitrust lawsuit, team values have skyrocketing and most predict the next charter sale to reach $100 million. Keselowski spoke to how the settlement is further impacting the NASCAR world: "The settlement of the charter agreement may dramatically effect the industry. Investors have now switched from valuing teams off assets to valuing teams off revenue multiplied. This may create a mass influx of investment at the tier 2 team level."

He went on to talk about a season plagued by injuries and suspensions, offered congrats to Kyle Larson on his third championship, and said of his uncertain future: "What’s next for me: I’m not sure yet, lots of soul searching and listening to do, but you can be sure I’ll have something to share with you in the next 60 days."

You can read the entire thread HERE.

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