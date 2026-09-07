Furious Brad Keselowski blasts Carson Hocevar: "His day's coming and it's coming hard"
Hocevar was dismissive of the incident, while Keselowski's stark warning seems to promise that payback is coming
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford; Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images
In the Chase opener at Darlington Raceway, Carson Hocevar made a new enemy in Brad Keselowski. Near the end of Stage 1, he got into the left-rear of the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford, sending the former Cup champion spinning out of Turn 4.
Hocevar went on to finish 11th in the Southern 500. After the race, Above the Yellow Line Media caught up with Brad Keselowski, who had a stark warning for the controversial rookie driver: "His day’s coming and it’s coming hard. Watch out, Carson.”
Carson Hocevar doesn't seem to care
Hocevar was flippant in his reaction to the contact, and Keselowski's strong words. On the broadcast's post-race show, he told USA Sports: ""I do everything for TV and entertainment purposes, based off everybody else, so I don't know -- whatever makes good TV. I just do it for the clicks, you know what I mean?"
When then asked about the specific incident with Keselowski at the end of Stage 1, Hocevar was dismissive. "Yeah, he spun," he remarked with a smile." When USA Sports pointed out that he was the cause of it, Hocevar kept smiling: "Yeah i guess, I don't know what happened. he spun."
That led to some harsh words from NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Burton and Dale Jarrett on the broadcast.
Watch: Hocevar unfazed by Keselowski contact after race
Motorsport.com's Matt Weaver later captured RFK Racing Director of Communications Mike Massaro and Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson chatting in the garage after the race. However, it was later noted by those involved that this chat had nothing to do with the Hocevar/Keselowski clash.
Weaver then caught up with Hocevar himself, who was again dismissive of the Keselowski incident.
"I guess, that's what I hear," when told that Keselowski was still quite angry with him. Hocevar isn't interested in talking with him either, saying: "Nah, not really."
On what happened when they collided at the exit of Turn 4, Hocevar simply added: "I don't know, seemed like he spun."
In another post-race interview, also with Above the Yellow Line Media, Hocevar was informed of Keselowski's veiled threat and said in response: "I'll tighten my belts."
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