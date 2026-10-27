NASCAR Cup Martinsville II
Brad Keselowski to address questions about NASCAR future and RFK exit at Martinsville
Keselowski's shock exit from RFK Racing has left the entire sport wondering what's next for the 2012 NASCAR Cup champion
Nick DeGroot
Published: Oct 27, 2026, 8:56 PM
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Brad Keselowski and Jack Roush, RFK Racing
Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
At the end of September, the NASCAR world was shocked to learn that Brad Keselowski would depart the team he co-owns at the end of the 2026 season, as RFK Racing splits from the champion that helped bring them back to a competitive level.
Keselowski has since been fairly vague and tight-lipped, while RFK Racing team president Chip Bowers has said that the main issue surrounded Keselowski's desire to continue driving while the rest of the ownership group wanted him to focus more on his competition duties. However, it appears that this was only one piece of a complex puzzle surrounding Keselowski's exit.
But the main question right now is what will Keselowski be doing in 2027? There aren't many options out there, but perhaps we will get some new details on the split from Roush and the Fenway Group this weekend, as well as more information regarding his plans for next year.
Brad Keselowski's RFK Racing hauler hauler
Photo by: Chris Williams of Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Keselowski, 42, announced on Tuesday that he will address some of the most pressing questions in a Saturday media availability at Martinsville Speedway, saying in a newly released statement:
"The outpouring of support and interest in my future racing plans over the past few weeks has been truly humbling," said Keselowski.
"From the bottom of my heart, thank you. I know there are still questions and I plan to address several of them during my press conference Saturday morning at Martinsville Speedway.
"I sincerely appreciate everyone's patience, encouragement, and continued support. It means more than you know."
RFK Racing has not announced its plans for the No. 6 car that Keselowski will vacate, and the team is still searching for a third charter for the No. 60 after the 2026 season.
Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champion, has 36 wins at the Cup level and joined RFK Racing ahead of the 2022 season. Many considered Brad to be the successor to Jack Roush and the future of RFK, but after five seasons together, that dream appears to be over.
Keselowski's driving options for 2027 are extremely limited, especially at the Cup level. Some pointed to Kaulig as a potential destination, only for the team to shoot those rumors down.
Read Also:
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