Brad Pitt to give command to start engines for NASCAR Bristol Night Race

Actor Brad Pitt and Bass Pro Shops CEO Johnny Morris will give the command to start engines for the NASCAR Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 19. Bass Pro Shops is also the title sponsor for the race, which sits as the third round of the ten-week Chase for the championship

Pitt, whose upcoming film the Heart of the Beast is coming to theaters later this month, is best known in the motorsports world as portraying fictional Formula 1 driver Sonny Hayes in F1: The Movie, released in 2025. The highly-acclaimed film made over $600 million at the box office.

“It’s pretty special to welcome our fellow Springfield, Missouri, native to Bristol for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race,” said Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris. “So many people still remember Brad’s role in A River Runs Through It, a film that helped inspire a deeper appreciation for fly-fishing and the importance of conserving the rivers and wild places that make those experiences possible. This race is one of the most exciting nights in sports, and we’re proud to have Brad join us as we salute conservation and honor the brave veterans, first responders and the men and women who serve our country and communities.”

Added Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway: “There’s nothing quite like the Bass Pro Shops Night Race under the lights at Bristol, and having Brad Pitt join us makes an already special night even bigger. We’re excited to welcome Brad to The Last Great Colosseum where he can experience the unmatched energy of one of NASCAR’s most-storied crown jewel events.”

This news also comes right after Formula 1 turned stock car racer Lightning McQueen into a glorified safety car, so people are having some fun with that online...

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