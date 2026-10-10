Brexton Busch drives NASCAR Cup RCR No. 8 in touching tribute to father Kyle

Following the Celebration of Life for Kyle Busch, his 11-year-old son Brexton got behind the wheel of the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing NASCAR Cup car his famous father once drove.

The special ceremony featured speeches from Joe Gibbs, Austin Dillon, and Samantha Busch, as well as Q&As with Kurt Busch, Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez, Noah Gragson, and Christopher Bell.

When the hour of remembrance ended and Samantha Busch finished a ten-minute speech, she struggled to hold back tears as she announced that Brexton would now honor his father with a special victory lap.

Moments alter, Brexton Busch pulled out from behind the stage in a full-sized NASCAR Cup Series car -- the Lucas Oil No. 8 Kyle drove to his first victory with Richard Childress Racing in 2023.

Brexton, at just 11 years old, drove down the frontstretch and did burnouts for the fans. His four-year-old sister Lennix then handed him the checkered flag as he climbed atop the car, saluting the crowd with his father's signature bow.

As he completed the burnouts, a drone show began in the background, honoring Kyle as they lit up the night sky.

There were pictures of Brexton at the RCR shop a few weeks ago, sitting inside a Cup car and getting fitted in preparation for this touching exhibition.

Kyle Busch won 234 races across all three national divisions -- more than any other driver in history -- and passed away suddenly just days after his final victory in a NASCAR Truck Series race at Dover. The date was May 21st, and he was only 41 years old.

Since his tragic and unexpected passing, there have been counltess Kyle Busch tributes everywhere NASCAR has gone, but this moment at Charlotte on Friday evening is perhaps the most special tribute of them all.

Brexton continues his own racing career and posts updates after every event, and even earned a Legends car win less than two months after losing his father.